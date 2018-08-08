Magionos shows discrepancy between FARA filings and income report by Manafort's company

Magionos, the FBI forensic accountant, testified that she traced payments to the United States by going through invoices, vendors, contracts, agreements, title records on real estate holdings and other documents. She said the client for all of them was "Mr. Manafort."

Andres, the prosecutor, also asked Magionos if she identified email correspondence related to the wire transfers, to which she said yes.

In one email exchange between Paul Manafort and Marc Baldinger, a Florida hedge fund manager, referencing wire instructions, Manafort writes, "They should be in your account today."

Magionos testified that she also traced payments to Alan Couture, the custom clothier detailed last week, from Cyprus and the Grenadines. She created an invoice and payment activity chart, which was presented to the jury. It listed accounts, dates and amounts for invoices and payments. Andres asked her to highlight an invoice on August 30, 2010 for $32,5000. Andres then showed a receipt from Marfin Laiki bank in Cyprus for a wire transfer to Alan Couture for the same amount.

Andres also showed an August 12, 2010 email from Manafort to his law firm with the subject line "wire transfers from Leviathan account." In the email, Manafort requested five transfers, one of which was for $32,500 to Alan Couture.

In total, Magionos's chart of Manafort-linked foreign entities — entered as an exhibit — showed $748,464.59 was paid from foreign accounts to Alan Couture. Total payments to Alan Couture came to over a million. She said the difference came from domestic accounts.

Magionos also created a chart for payments and invoices to Big Picture Solutions, a Florida vendor. The chart included dates, invoice numbers and amounts, as well as which accounts made payments and when. Her chart showed $2,249,261.91 in total payments to Big Picture Solutions. Of that, $1,661,201 came from foreign accounts. The remainder came from domestic accounts.