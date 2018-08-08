Magionos testifies that Manafort kept $65 million in foreign bank accounts

FBI forensic accountant Morgan Magionos testified that between 2010 and 2013, $65 million was deposited into foreign accounts owned by Paul Manafort. In essence, she provided documentation for one of the government's key allegations: That Manafort hid over $60 million from the government overseas.

The jury was shown charts that compiled numbers that Magionos traced from foreign accounts to vendors in the US. They were also shown emails where Manafort directed these wires. Magionos testified that over $330,000 of foreign funds was used to pay invoices at House of Bijan, a fine men's clothier. $490,000 of foreign money was used to pay for rugs at J & J Oriental Rugs in Alexandria, Va. The vendor that received the most foreign money was SP&C, a home contractor. SP&C was wired over $3.5 million from foreign bank accounts between 2010 and 2014.

In all, Magionos testified that between 2010 and 2014, Manafort spent $15,571,046 in foreign money on vendors in the U.S. for suits, home improvement, landscaping and more.

The prosecution also published for the jury flow charts that tracked foreign bank account funds as they were funneled into the U.S. to pay for three properties. In one case, the chart showed that Manafort purchased a New York City property for $2.85 million, but used $2.65 million in foreign money.

In total, the charts demonstrated that Manafort used over $5.7 million in foreign bank funds to pay for the purchase of three homes in 2012.