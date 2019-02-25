Feedback

Mahershala's beanie steals the show

It's been two commercial breaks since he won but I'm still think of Mahershala's beanie!

I am not really sure what to think. Mini beanies are an epidemic: what's the point of a hat that doesn't cover your ears! But if anyone can wear it, it's Mahershala. Plus, some people think it might have cost $350.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Reel Talk

Olivia Roos

More notable Oscar wins...

The night is almost at an end and what a night it has been. From the surprise of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse" beating "The Incredibles" for best animated feature film, "Green Book" winning for best original screenplay, and Spike Lee getting his first Oscar recognition (outside of his Honorary Oscar in 2015) for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman," the night is breaking records and expectations left and right.

Make sure to keep up to date with all the historic wins  at the 91st Oscars ceremony.

Anne T. Donahue

'Shallow' wins best song, so many emotions happen

In the least surprising moment of this year's Academy Awards, "Shallow" took home best original song and an emotional Lady Gaga delivered a speech on the importance of not giving up and following your dreams.

Which, like, great! Excellent.

But despite the fact that anybody emoting in public makes me uncomfortable (as someone who prefers to cry alone in the car), Gaga's surprise at taking home the award we all knew she'd win was confusing. First, it was the frontrunner for best song. Second, she's a Grammy-award winning artist, so her surprise and tears made a little less sense. The woman is an established artist. She's one of the most famous people in the world. Bradley Cooper didn't pluck her out of obscurity, and she certainly wasn't "discovered" via "A Star Is Born." She won an acting award already for her turn in "American Horror Story." So, like, let's get with it, everybody. The woman is a force of nature — she isn't Ally, and thank goodness. But, well... does SHE know that?

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

Oscars quiz: James Cameron's "Avatar" and the best picture award

We’re asking ten questions through the night, and if you stay on this device we’ll keep track of your score all night long.

Hey, remember “Avatar”? It won awards. Or maybe it didn’t. We can’t tell you. You have to tell us!

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

The man, the myth, the legend: Spike Lee just won his first Oscar

Spike Lee has been making movies for more than 30 years, earning an Oscar nomination along the way for the era-defining drama "Do the Right Thing" and scooping up Emmys, Peabodys and the Cannes Grand Prix. 

But even after "Malcolm X," "25th Hour" and other essential works of American independent cinema, Lee had never won a competitive Academy Award — until now. (He received an honorary Oscar in 2015.)

Lee, the director of the fiery docudrama "BlacKkKlansman," shared the best adapted screenplay prize with David Rabonwitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott. He is also nominated for best director.

In his spirited acceptance speech, Lee alluded to America's political tumult and the 2020 presidential election, calling on the audience to "mobilize."

"Let's all mobilize. Let's all be on the right side of history," Lee said, reading off notes and clad in his signature purple suit. "Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing!"

"BlacKkKlansman," inspired by a strange true tale, stars John David Washington as a black police officer who infiltrates a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. 

Image: Spike Lee, 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 24, 2019. Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

Oscars quiz: Inclusion rider mentions at the Academy Awards

We’re asking ten questions through the night, and if you stay on this device we’ll keep track of your score all night long.

Hollywood is kind of sort of coming to grips with its diversity problem. Don’t be surprised if you start hearing a lot more about “inclusion riders.”

Ethan Sacks

Chris Evans is having a great Oscars... for someone not nominated in any category

Chris Evans didn't bring his "Captain America" shield to the Academy Awards — but he still managed to play the hero. 

The Marvel star leapt from his seat to help his seat neighbor Regina King climb the stairs to the podium to accept her best supporting actress Oscar for "If Beale Street Could Talk" when she struggled with the train of her dress. The chivalrous gesture elicited plenty of swooning on social media. 

"The only way the internet could be more turned on by Chris Evans rn would be if he was tweeting about politics with his dog by his side while helping Regina King on stage," gushed one tweeter.

But it was also a sequel of sorts. Evans also helped Betty White up to the podium at the 2015 People's Choice Awards.

Anne T. Donahue

Hot take: Bradley Cooper and Gaga got as far from the 'Shallow' as they've ever been

Here's the thing: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are not Jackson Maine or Ally, but tonight they would've liked us to believe they were. Because while we've endured a "are they or aren't they" for the entirety of fall and winter, their performance of "Shallow" tonight truly strove to recreate the magic of a fictional couple we'd all hate to hang out with in real life.

So yes, they sang, they duetted, and they ended the song by making it seem like they were about to kiss — only to not, and instead sit awkwardly close as if it wasn't rehearsed, planned, or plotted. Which marks the end of an era! It's over! Jackson and Ally have been retired, long live "Shallow," unless you're tired of it! I just hope Bradley gave Sam Elliott back his voice.

Jason Abbruzzese

Netflix drops a teaser trailer for its Scorsese movie

Netflix has picked quite a moment to drop a teaser trailer for its upcoming movie, "The Irishman," directed by Martin Scorsese. 

The film stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and plenty of other notable actors and actresses. It centers on the death of American union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

Oscars quiz: Who *wasn't* in the famous Ellen DeGeneres selfie?

We’re asking ten questions through the night, and if you stay on this device we’ll keep track of your score all night long.

The selfie. The defining art form of this modern era — and the centerpiece of one of the most authentically fun moments in recent Oscar history.

Traci G. Lee

History-making Pixar short 'Bao' picks up Oscar

A sentient dumpling that brought people to tears just picked up the Academy Award for best animated short film. "Bao," which tells the story of a Chinese mother and a dumpling baby that comes to life, made its debut before "Incredibles 2" last summer.

The short film was directed by Domee Shi, who told NBC News last summer she was inspired by classic food fairy tales.

"To all of the nerdy girls out there who hide behind their sketchbooks, don't be afraid to tell your story to the world," Shi said on the Oscars stage.

"Bao" is Shi's directorial debut and the first Pixar short to be directed by a woman.

advertisement