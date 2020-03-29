Doha Madani

49m ago / 6:40 PM UTC

Maine residents try to force quarantine of out-of-towners by cutting down tree, police say

A group of Maine residents apparently tried to forcibly quarantine their neighbors by cutting down a tree and blocking a roadway after fearing they might have coronavirus.

A man who lived on Cripple Creek Road left his Vinalhaven residence to check on disrupted cable service when he came across a downed tree in the road, according to a Facebook post Saturday from the Knox County Sheriff's Office. He told police that when he exited his car to inspect the tree, a group of people, some with guns, gathered around him and told him he needed to be quarantined.

Maura Barrett and Julia Jester

3m ago / 7:25 PM UTC

Over 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers in limbo after evacuating back to U.S.

Karina Osorio worked in economic development in Senegal, and was about to extend her time there for a third year as a training coordinator. "A week ago I was ready to just pour myself into Senegal, I still want to be back there," Osorio said.Courtesy Karina Osorio

March 16 was supposed to be a normal Monday for the more than 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers stationed across more than 60 countries. But that morning, one email changed everything: For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, the Peace Corps was suspending all operations and evacuating volunteers as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe.

Eight days later, by March 24, all Peace Corps volunteers had left their posts. The original plan had been to stagger departures over several days, but due to the ever-changing situation at borders around the world, volunteers ultimately had 48 to 72 hours from receiving the email before they were on flights home.

Now, the returning volunteers find themselves in limbo, back in an America that they don’t recognize.

Rich Schapiro

20m ago / 7:09 PM UTC

Inmate dies after contracting coronavirus at Louisiana federal prison

A 47-year-old inmate died Saturday after contracting the coronavirus at a Louisiana federal prison where at least five prisoners have tested positive for the virus, officials said.

The death of Patrick Jones marks the first COVID-19 related death of an inmate in the federal prison system, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.

Jones was locked up on drug charges at a minimum-security prison in Oakdale facing a surge in Covid-19 cases, according to the Bureau of Prisons and union leaders.

33m ago / 6:56 PM UTC

Drone video shows streets of Milan deserted during lockdown

Drone footage shows Milan deserted, some caught flouting lockdown rules

March 29, 202000:54

Drone footage from Milan shows the effect Italy's coronavirus lockdown is having. Streets normally bustling with tourists in the country's financial capital lie empty. The lockdown has now been extended as the country's death toll rises, but even as most people stay at home, others have been caught flouting the rules.

Reuters

1h ago / 6:23 PM UTC

Pope does not have coronavirus, calls for global ceasefire during pandemic

Pope Francis presides over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St. Peter's Basilica on Friday.Yara Nardi / Pool via AFP via Getty Images

The Vatican said on Saturday that tests carried out in the building where Pope Francis lives after one resident tested positive for the virus showed that the pontiff and his closest aides do not have the disease.

Tests were done on 170 people in the Vatican and six showed positive, including one of the several dozen permanent residents of the Santa Marta guesthouse on the Vatican grounds, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Speaking at his weekly blessing on Sunday, Pope Francis backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Francis appealed to everyone to “stop every form of bellicose hostility and to favor the creation of corridors for humanitarian help."

Allan Smith

1h ago / 6:07 PM UTC

Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a press conference on Capitol Hill on March 26, 2020.Susan Walsh / AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic by saying that "as the president fiddles, people are dying."

Pelosi made the remark when asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether Trump should relax some of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing in parts of the country that have yet to suffer a major outbreak.

1h ago / 6:03 PM UTC

New York governor extends stay-at-home order for two more weeks

Cuomo orders non-essential workers to work from home through April 15

March 29, 202000:32

During a press conference Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York's "Pause" executive order has been extended two more weeks, meaning non-essential workers will have to remain at home through April 15th.

Doha Madani

2h ago / 5:47 PM UTC

Moscow orders residents to shelter-in-place

A man gestures in the nearly empty Red Square by St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow on March 29, 2020.Victor Berezkin / AP

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin ordered city residents to stay at home Sunday, only leaving their homes for essential needs and maintaining a social distance while doing so. 

Under the order, which goes into effect Monday, people would only be permitted to leave home for needs such as medical services, traveling to work if they cannot work from home, grocery shopping, walking pets close to home and taking out the garbage. 

“In the coming days, after the technical and organizational measures have been carried out, it will be possible to leave your apartment with a special pass issued in a manner established by the Moscow city government," Sobyanin said Sunday. 

Kalhan Rosenblatt

2h ago / 5:29 PM UTC

Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more live stream from their homes for benefit concert

Billie Eilish performs at the 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2019.Rich Fury / Getty Images for iHeartMedia file

Pop stars like Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Mariah Carey will live stream performances from their homes on Sunday as part of a coronavirus benefit concert held by iHeart Radio and FOX.

The hour-long "FOX presents The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America" will be a free live stream hosted by Elton John and joined by a number of famous singers, who will all stream from their respective homes.

2h ago / 5:10 PM UTC

Italy’s churches filling up with coffins

Michael Fiorentino

3h ago / 4:39 PM UTC

China claims domestic spread basically blocked, but warns of imported cases

China’s National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said in a briefing that on March 28 the number of confirmed cases had dropped to less than 3,000, and the spread of the local coronavirus cases had been basically blocked.

A total of 693 overseas imported confirmed cases from 42 countries have been reported, of which seven countries have a larger number of cases than China, accounted for 83.4% of the total. Officials warned these imported cases are still likely to cause a new round of spread within China.

Officials previously claimed on March 23 to have mostly halted domestic cases. The National Health Commission reiterated this on March 29 as China's existing confirmed cases dropped to a new low, but warned the country should stay on high alert.