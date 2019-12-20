Major evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal

Pelosi: Power of gavel means Trump is 'impeached forever' Nancy Pelosi promised as speaker she would "show the power of the gavel.” This year, she laid it out for all to see. The past week alone, the Democratic leader delivered a $1.4 trillion government funding package to stop a shutdown, pushed through the bipartisan U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, and passed her party's plan to lower prescription drug costs. In between, she led a congressional delegation to Europe for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. And on Wednesday, she impeached the president. As the first year of Pelosi’s second stint as speaker draws to a close — she is the only woman to hold the office, and the first speaker in 60 years to reclaim the gavel after losing it — the California Democrat took stock of whether she fulfilled her campaign trail promise. “Donald Trump thinks so,“ Pelosi told The Associated Press during an interview Thursday at her office in the Capitol. ”He just got impeached. He’ll be impeached forever. No matter what the Senate does. He’s impeached forever because he violated our Constitution,” she said. Read the full story. Share this -







Trump blasts evangelical magazine after it calls him 'profoundly immoral,' seeks his removal President Donald Trump blasted the nation's pre-eminent evangelical publication Friday as a "far-left magazine" after it called for him to be removed from office for his "profoundly immoral" conduct. "A far left magazine, or very 'progressive,' as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President," Trump tweeted. "No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close," he continued. "You'll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won't be reading ET again!" he wrote, apparently getting the initials of the magazine wrong. Writing one day after the House voted to pass two articles of impeachment against Trump, Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli wrote that not only was Trump's conduct unconstitutional, but also "profoundly immoral." Read the fully story. Share this -







McConnell declares 'impasse' in talks with Democrats over Trump trial in Senate Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday that he remains at an “impasse” with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., over moving forward with the rules governing a Senate trial of President Donald Trump, who was impeached by the House on Wednesday. McConnell and Schumer have openly feuded in recent days over their competing views of what a Senate trial of Trump — who became just the third president to be impeached — should look like. In a brief Senate floor speech Thursday evening, McConnell said he’d had a “cordial” conversation with Schumer earlier in the day about the “potential paths forward” for a Senate trial. He reiterated that he’d like the Senate to conform to the precedent set in 1999, during the Senate trial of then-President Bill Clinton, following his own impeachment. Back then, there was a two-resolution process: an initial agreement to first hear the prosecution and then the defense arguments, and a vote, later on, on whether to have witnesses or not. McConnell: 'Fine with me' if Democrats never send impeachment to the Senate 04:08 Schumer has pushed for a single resolution that would set the parameters for the opening arguments and that would also allow for the calling of witnesses. Schumer has said he wants the Senate to call former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, as well as two others, to testify about Trump’s Ukraine dealings. “We remain at an impasse, because my friend, the Democratic leader, continues to demand a new and different set of rules for President Trump,” McConnell said Thursday. McConnell also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for taking the “highly unusual step” of waiting to transmit the approved House articles of impeachment to the Senate. McConnell said he didn’t understand the move by Pelosi and said, while cracking a smile, that he didn’t agree with the idea that delaying the transmission might give her leverage in dictating the rules of the Senate trial. Share this -







Widow, Republicans and Democrats blast Trump for crass Dingell 'hell' comment Rep. Debbie Dingell called President Donald Trump's suggestion that her late lawmaker husband John Dingell was "looking up" from hell hurtful on Thursday as a bipartisan group of lawmakers demanded the president apologize for the macabre crack. Dingell told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell she was stunned when she learned about Trump's comments about her husband during his Wednesday night rally in her home state of Michigan. "I don't know why he decided to do what he did last night but to say it didn't hurt wouldn't be the truth," said the widow, whose 92-year-old husband died in February. "It hurt. I loved my husband," the Democratic congresswoman said. "We had a love affair most never have, and it's been a hard holiday season, and those kinds of shots — people forget that members of Congress are human, and we go through real hard times." Read the story. Share this -







House managers likely won't be selected until the new year The House on Thursday took its last votes of 2019, so they will not be voting until next year on the selection of impeachment managers — a necessary step before articles of impeachment against President Trump can move to the Senate. A senior Democratic leadership aide said it's possible managers, who act as prosecutors in the Senate trial, can be selected by unanimous consent during a pro forma session, but that’s highly unlikely to happen. And a release from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said no votes are expected Friday and the next votes will be on Jan. 7. What this means practically is that articles of impeachment almost certainly won’t move to the Senate until January, which is when the trial was expected to start. The senior aide adds that what Pelosi has been trying to do is give cover and time for Schumer and McConnell to negotiate trial parameters. Share this -





