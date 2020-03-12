Major TV networks skip the red carpet, go virtual for 'upfront' presentations

NBC and CBS will skip the red carpet and go virtual for their annual "upfront" presentations, both companies announced Thursday.

The upfronts, where TV networks show future programming to advertisers in the hopes of securing billions of dollars, are usually star-studded events held at major venues in New York City.

“This year’s Upfront Presentation will ensure everyone’s safety, while allowing us to give fans and marketers a preview of the upcoming season,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal, noting that the presentations would be televised and streamed instead.

CBS parent ViacomCBS said in a statement that it would make a video and share it with advertisers.