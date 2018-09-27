Majority of Americans say Ford allegation disqualifying if true but partisan split remains

Today's hearing is not only about who appears more credible during their testimony, but also whether or not Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh — if proven to be true — should disqualify him to be on the Supreme Court.

About six-in-10 Americans — 59 percent — polled earlier this week by NPR/Marist said if the allegation is true, Kavanaugh should not be confirmed. Just 29 percent said that he should be confirmed even if the charge of sexual assault is accurate.

But there’s a huge partisan divide, with about half of Republicans — 54 percent — saying Kavanaugh should be confirmed even if the accusation is true, while 32 percent disagree.

That could show some willingness among Republicans to be swayed by the proceedings. Overall, the same poll finds that 83 percent of Republicans support his nomination generally, while just 5 percent oppose it.

Among Democrats, 79 percent believe he should not be confirmed to the court if the allegations are true. That’s similar to the 77 percent who oppose his nomination generally.

And among independents, 31 percent say he should be confirmed even if the allegations are true, while 57 percent disagree.

Overall, 42 percent of independents support his confirmation overall, while 41 percent oppose it.

In this case, partisan identity appears to be a more powerful determinant of views on the consequences for allegations of assault than gender.