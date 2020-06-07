Majority of Minneapolis City Council commits to dismantling city's police department

"That privilege kept me from understanding the 'why' behind Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem. That privilege allowed me to ignore my black teammates’ grievances about their experiences with law enforcement, being profiled, and discriminated against," wrote Votto, who grew up just outside of Toronto. "And that privilege has made me complicit in the death of George Floyd, as well as the many other injustices that blacks experience in the U.S. and my native Canada. "
Votto, 36, said supports the Black Lives Matter movement and added: "Only now am I just beginning to hear. I am awakening to their pain, and my ignorance. No longer will I be silent."
In videos posted on social media, Romney is seen wearing a mask as the faith-based protesters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue towards the White House. Romney had previously posted a statement on his Twitter account calling Floyd’s killing “abhorrent” and emphasizing the importance of peaceful protests.
The George Floyd murder is abhorrent. Peaceful protests underscore the urgency of addressing injustices. But violence drowns the message of the protestors and mocks the principles of justice.
Black Lives Matterprotesters took down a statue of Edward Colston in the city center of Bristol, U.K., on Sunday and tossed it into Bristol Harbor. As a Conservative Tory MP for Bristol from 1710 to 1714, Colston defended the city’s "right" to trade in enslaved Africans. Colston ran the Royal African Company for more than a decade before opening up the transatlantic slave trade for the British city.
Joe Biden to visit with family of George Floyd on Monday
Former Vice President Joe Biden will head to Houston on Monday to personally show his condolences to the family of George Floyd, the Biden campaign announced Sunday.
“Vice President Biden will travel to Houston Monday to express his condolences in-person to the Floyd family. He is also recording a video message for the funeral service,” campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo said in a statement to NBC News.
The Floyd family’s personal lawyer, Benjamin Crump, initially raised eyebrows when he said during a virtual livestream last week that the presumptive Democratic nominee was expected to attend the private funeral in Houston on Tuesday.
Acting on Biden’s wish to personally give his condolences to the Floyd family, the campaign considered multiple options of how best he could pay his respects without disrupting the memorial services this past week. Now that the Democratic candidate is protected by Secret Service, they concluded that attending last Tuesday’s service would have caused too much logistical trouble, so they opted for a private family meeting on Monday with no press in attendance.
Matteo Moschella
11h ago / 4:19 PM UTC
4 injured after SUV plows into Brooklyn protesters, driver arrested
A suspect was arrested after an SUV drove through a crowd of kneeling protesters in New York City on Saturday night, leaving four people injured. The driver now faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of marijuana, the NYPD said in a statement to NBC News.
Jacob Leiper, a 44-year-old Queens resident, struck a cyclist after he approached the intersection between Saint John’s Place and Brooklyn Avenue, according to police.
“In an effort to go around the crowd and circumvent the delay, the vehicle operator did drive onto the sidewalk, where he encountered more protestors, some of which struck his car and climbed on it as well,” the NYPD said.
Video posted on social media showed the car driving on the sidewalk into the protesters and hurriedly leaving the scene. Another video posted by Brooklyn resident Chris Welch showed the NYPD arresting Leiper.
9h ago / 5:56 PM UTC
Mayor Bill de Blasio proposes shifting funds away from NYPD
Hours after announcing he would be lifting the curfew in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed a series of reforms to the New York Police Department in response to the protests over the death of George Floyd that have gripped the city in the past week.
During his Sunday press conference, de Blasio announced four proposals:
1. Shift funding from NYPD to youth and social services
2. Reform 50-a, the law used to prevent police misconduct records from being released to the public
3. NYPD will no long be responsible for vendor enforcement
4. Bring community voices into senior level of NYPD
"In New York City, it takes too long for there to be accountability for officer’s who do the wrong thing," de Blasio said, NBC New York reports.