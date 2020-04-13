Majority say Trump’s push to begin NFL season on time was inappropriate, new poll finds
A Seton Hall Sports poll released Monday showed that a majority of Americans believe medical experts — rather than President Trump — should decide when the National Football League season begins amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This comes after the president spoke to league commissioners last Saturday, encouraging them to start the NFL season on time — a move that most of the public disapproved of according to this same survey.
Just 36 percent said the president’s comments were appropriate.
Dr. Fauci attempted to correct comments he had made in an interview that appeared to criticize President Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with CNN, Fauci detailed "pushback" to early ideas of a shutdown in the U.S. In a press briefing, Fauci called that a "wrong choice of words."
The Associated Press
34m ago / 10:26 PM UTC
Could old vaccines for other germs protect against coronavirus?
Scientists are dusting off some decades-old vaccines against other germs to see if they could provide a little stopgap protection against COVID-19 until a more precise shot arrives.
It may sound odd: Vaccines are designed to target a specific disease. But vaccines made using live strains of bacteria or viruses seem to boost the immune system’s first line of defense, a more general way to guard against germs. And history books show that sometimes translates into at least some cross-protection against other, completely different bugs.
Apple and Google reveal more details about smartphone contact tracing
Apple and Google said Monday that engineering and health-focused employees have been working around the clock on new coronavirus tracking technology for two and a half weeks.
The companies hosted a joint press call — a rarity for the tech rivals — and stressed that privacy is paramount for any app used in contact tracing. The lead executives in charge of the effort from both companies emphasized they have designed the Bluetooth technology so individual identities will be anonymized and no locations would be used.
Both companies also said that anonymized data could be held on government-run servers or stored on a server that is provided by the companies for 14 days. Test results would be stored only on individual devices, which Apple called the most important design aspect.
Apple and Google say they are currently helping public health officials in the U.S. and around the world build free apps that would deploy this new capability. The companies would either build a complete app for a state public health authority that would be rebranded or help them design and write their own. In the apps, users would provide consent then disclose a verified positive COVID-19 test or clinical diagnosis.
Laura Strickler
58m ago / 10:01 PM UTC
Ohio requires all nursing homes to notify families of outbreaks
The Ohio Department of Health issued an order requiring long-term care facilities to notify residents and families when a resident or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, governor Mike DeWine announced Monday.
"The Ohio Department of Health had been strongly encouraging facilities to notify families all along, but this order makes this notification mandatory," DeWine said. "Families of long-term care residents have a right to know if individuals at these facilities are sick."
The state will begin listing long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases on its coronavirus website as well.
The federal government The federal government does not require nursing homes to disclose coronavirus infections to the families of healthy residents according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It also does not keep a formal tally of the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes or the number of facilities with infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Last week, NBC News tallied more than 2,200 deaths associated with long-term care facilities, based on information from 24 states.
Doha Madani
1h ago / 9:39 PM UTC
First death in Wyoming means all 50 states now report coronavirus fatalities
Wyoming reported its first coronavirus related death on Monday, meaning all 50 states now have at least one fatality in the pandemic.
The state has 275 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. There are another 98 probable cases.
There have been more than 22,000 deaths in the U.S. arising from the pandemic and more than half a million confirmed positive cases.
Erika Edwards
57m ago / 10:03 PM UTC
Antibody tests need to be in place for 2nd coronavirus wave, CDC director says
As Americans look toward a return to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic, a major question will be: Who is immune to the virus? To answer that question, the promise of antibody tests looms large.
These tests are different from the diagnostic tests used to determine whether a person is sick with the virus. Instead, the tests look for the antibodies in a person's blood that the immune system makes in response to an infection.
Florida chief on leave for allegedly blaming gay cop's coronavirus death on sexuality
Davie police Chief Dale Engle has been placed on administrative leave after officers at his Florida station filed a union complaint alleging that he dismissed their concerns about coronavirus protection measures and blamed the coronavirus fatality of a Broward County deputy sheriff on his sexuality.
Treasury: 80 million Americans will get coronavirus payments this week
About 80 million Americans will get their coronavirus payments this week, and a "large majority" of eligible Americans will get them within the next two weeks, the Treasury Department said. The first payments, which started going out Friday, are going to people who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns and got their refunds by direct deposit.
The IRS is also set to have a new web portal up and running later this week, called "Get My Payment," where you can check the status of your payment. There will be a feature there where you can enter your bank account information— if the IRS doesn’t have it from your 2018 or 2019 refund— so that you can get the payment direct deposited.