Majority of South Korean cases linked to secretive church, health director says More than 60 percent of the cases in South Korea can be linked to a secretive church at the center of South Korea's outbreak, the deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said Saturday. Kwon Jun-wook told a news briefing that the number of confirmed cases had risen by 757 to 7,041. He added that two more people had died from the respiratory illness, bringing the total number of COVID-19 linked deaths to 46. South Korea — which has one of the worst outbreaks outside of China — has seen a spike in cases since mid-February when a 61-year-old woman known as "Patient 31" tested positive after attending religious services at a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern city of Daegu. Lee Man-hee, the founder of the church, apologized earlier this week, calling the epidemic a "great calamity." Share this -







Italy to hire 20 thousand healthcare workers: reports The Italian government plan to hire 20 thousand new medical personnel in order to bolster the health service and tackle coronavirus, local media reported Saturday. They intend to recruit 5,000 doctors, 5,000 social workers and 10,000 nurses. As of Saturday, 148 people have died from the respiratory illness in Italy and the has highest death toll outside of China, where the disease originated. Entire towns have been quarantined northern Italy, which is expected to weigh heavily on the country's economy with tourism particularly affected. Share this -







Downtown Seattle Starbucks employee tests positive A downtown Seattle Starbucks was closed and deep cleaned overnight after a worker was diagnosed with the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the company’s executive vice president said in a statement Friday. "Late last night, we learned one of our store partners at our 1st & University store in downtown Seattle was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home for a period of time," Rossann Williams said in a message to partners. City officials have encouraged the company to reopen the store after further preventative cleaning. King County, where Seattle is located, has had 58 cases of COVID-19. Share this -