Malfunctioning machines and long lines greet voters across country

Maine has the honor of becoming the first state to use ranked-choice voting in a federal general election today, after first debuting the system in the primary system. What's ranked-choice voting? Glad you asked.
RCV, sometimes called instant run-offs, asks voters to rank each candidate running in a race by preference, regardless of party, which Maine voters will do when casting ballots in the state's two Congressional and Senate races. If a voter’s first choice candidate has lost, that voter’s second-choice candidate gets their vote. (You can read about the complicated vote-counting process here.)
The system could very well be a game-changer in Maine’s 2nd Congressional district, where the Democratic candidate and the Republican are tied in the polls, with two independent candidates trailing behind them.
As they weighed in on the Republican-vs.-Democrat power struggle, voters in many states also were considering an array of intriguing ballot measures — ranging from marijuana legalization to boosting the minimum wage to civil rights protections for transgender people.
In all, 155 statewide initiatives are on the ballot Tuesday in 37 states. Most were drafted by state legislatures, but 64 resulted from citizen-initiated campaigns, including many of the most eye-catching proposals.
As we reported yesterday, Democratic hopes of controlling the Senate could come down to the close race in Tennessee, where former Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn are running neck-and-neck in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Bob Corker.
Experts and strategists who have watched the race say it shouldn't be so close, since Trump won the state by 26 points in 2016. And yet, polls have shown that it is.
That's likely because Bredesen, a popular moderate Democrat with an independent streak, has made the race mostly about himself and his centrist record as governor.
Texas hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate in 25 years.
Still, the race between incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and his challenger, Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, has been regarded as surprisingly competitive. It has garnered almost non-stop national attention, and the Cook Political Report has rated the race as a toss-up.
The pair met face-to-face twice during the campaign to debate issues and highlight their visions to voters. I covered their two debates, both of which were marked by sharp personal jabs and bitter policy differences about how they will serve residents of the Lone Star State.
The Garden State hasn't elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1972. And yet, in poll after poll, incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez has been dragged down by sky-high disapproval ratings after escaping a guilty verdict when his federal corruption trial ended in a mistrial last year.
Subsequently, as we reported last month, Menendez — who faces off against Bob Hugin, a Marine Corps veteran and the former chief of a biopharmaceutical behemoth who has spent millions of his own money on negative ads — is looking at a stunningly close race to secure a third term.
But Hugin has a major problem of his own: President Trump.
With well more than 100 competitive House and Senate contests happening on Tuesday, keeping track of the big picture on Election Day could seem pretty daunting.
But as polls close, starting at 6 p.m. ET on the East Coast, we’ll start seeing voter data that could give us a sense of how each party is faring — and how real a potential blue wave might be.
The NBC News Political Unit has identified key races — at each poll closing time throughout the night — that will tell the story of Election Night 2018 as it evolves.
GOP Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, on Tuesday announced that he will bar The Des Moines Register and other news outlets he deems "leftist propaganda" from his election night event.
The surprising decision came after the newspaper made a routine request on Monday to get credentials for his event, the paper reported on Tuesday.
After sending the request, a spokesman for the campaign told the paper: “We are not granting credentials to the Des Moines Register or any other leftist propaganda media outlet with no concern for reporting the truth."
King is an anti-immigration hardliner who has in several instances railed against diversity in America, saying it is "not a strength," and asking, "What does it bring that we don't have that is worth the price?"
King has faced criticism for espousing white supremacist viewpoints online and in public remarks, prompting some companies who have contributed to his re-election campaign to cut ties and for fellow Republicans to distance themselves from the Iowa lawmaker.
King has pushed back at accusations of racism and anti-Semitism, even booting a man from a campaign event after the man questioned King's connection to white supremacist ideology.
In the Brooklyn, New York, voters who tried to cast ballots early at a community center found firefighters prying open a locked polling place at 6 a.m.
"People outside the voting station were saying that they can't vote because they have to go back to work," said Brooklyn resident Jalessa Parris.
The firefighters managed to open the doors, Parris said, but it turned out to be the wrong entrance. Parris said she left, and about an hour later, waited for more poll workers to arrive.
By about 8 a.m., a worker had arrived with the right key, and she was able to vote by about 8:30 a.m., Parris said.
Pizza to the Polls is back for another election.
The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization — which can be found at www.polls.pizza, of course — takes in reports of long lines at polling locations and also solicits donations for pizza. It then dispatches pizza to those locations to feed hungry voters.
The group said that as of 2:45 p.m. ET it had sent more than 3,000 pizzas to 200 polling places, paid for with more than $138,000 in donations.
Pizza to the Polls started in 2016 and quickly garnered attention for its efforts, eventually raising more than $43,000.
And with reports around the country showing long lines to cast ballots, there should be plenty more opportunities for the group to deliver a slice or two.