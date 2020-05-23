Man allegedly kidnaps teen driver to get through checkpoint A Florida man was in jail Saturday after he allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl and ordered her to get him through a lockdown checkpoint, authorities said. Alexander Michael Sardinas, 37, was arrested on suspicion of felony false imprisonment, according to inmate records from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The office said Sardinas forced the girl, a resident of the Florida Keys, to drive him and a companion through a checkpoint that leads to the islands after he couldn't get through in a ride-hail vehicle. The mainland checkpoint regulates traffic to the Keys, which have been off limits to visitors since March 22 in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Read the full story. Share this -







Biden wins Democratic primary in Hawaii Former Vice President Joe Biden won Hawaii's Democratic presidential primary Saturday in an election that was all vote-by-mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race pitted Biden against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ended his presidential campaign last month. Read the full story.







Georgia man allegedly faked coronavirus diagnosis to employer, faces federal charges A Georgia man who allegedly faked a coronavirus diagnosis to his employer, leading the business to temporarily shut down, is facing federal charges. Santwon Antonio Davis, 34, of Morrow, about 15 miles south of Atlanta, is charged with defrauding his employer after he allegedly faked a medical excuse letter. He has since admitted to authorities that he did not have the virus, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta. Davis, who was employed by an unidentified Fortune 500 company, told his supervisors in March that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and emailed a letter stating that he had been admitted to the hospital and needed to quarantine for 14 days, an affidavit states. Out of an abundance of caution, the company shut down for cleaning, and at least four workers had to quarantine. "The defendant caused unnecessary economic loss to his employer and distress to his coworkers and their families," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak for the Northern District of Georgia. Read the full story here







NBA in talks to possibly resume season at Walt Disney World Resort The NBA is in "exploratory" talks with the Walt Disney Co. to possibly restart its season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in late July. The restart would be at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which would act as "a single site ... for games, practices and housing," spokesman Mike Bass said. "Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," Bass said in a statement. Read the full story here.






