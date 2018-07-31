Manafort active in jury selection, appeared to be wearing hearing aids

Judge T.S. Ellis wasted no time selecting the jury — the process, which can sometimes weeks, was wrapped up in about four hours.

Of the 12 jurors, eight are white. There are six men and six women. There are four alternate jurors, three of which are women.

Prospective jurors who told the court that they knew people who worked for the Department of Justice were not seated.

Manafort seemed to play an active part in helping his defense select the jury. He wore reading glasses and pored over binders of documents with his counsel while they were selecting which prospective jurors to dismiss.

He wore a black, finely pinstriped suit. His hair is grayer today than when he was indicted earlier this year. He is wearing two devices that appear to be hearing aids.