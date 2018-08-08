Manafort attorney begins Day 7 saying he's ready for round two with Gates

Cross examination finished after just 10 minutes Wednesday morning.
Defense attorney Kevin Downing asked Richard Gates about a July 2014 interview with the FBI related to Viktor Yanukovych. Gates testified that he and Manafort met before their separate interviews and that Manafort had instructed Gates to "be open" about the accounts. Gates also said that he believes Manafort was truthful in his interview as well.
Downing also asked Gates about collection efforts related to a 2014 Ukrainian parliamentary election that DMP did work on. Gates testified that those collection efforts continued into 2016 and that the outstanding money totaled $2.4 million.
Lastly, Downing asked Gates if he was aware that Manafort's net worth was $20 million. Gates said he did not know, but he estimated it to be somewhere between $6 million to $10 million.
Redirect is ongoing. Prosecutor Greg Andres estimated that it would take less than 30 minutes.