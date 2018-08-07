Manafort doctored his own profit and loss report in 2016, email shows

The prosecution showed more emails between Manafort and Gates reportedly inflating DMP income for the purposes of securing a bank loan.

There were several email exchanges between Manafort and Gates in the fall of 2016 about receiving P&L’s, or profit and loss statements, in Word format versus PDF. In one instance, Manafort asks Gates how to convert a 2016 P&L into a Word document from a PDF. Gates tells him he’ll do it. After he sends it to Manafort, Manafort emails Gates back with a “revised” version.

Gates testified that he noticed changes to the income number. The net income was reported on the sheet to be $3 million as of September 2016.

At this time, DMP had no clients, and was not making money. Asked by Andres if this figure was accurate, Gates said “It’s not accurate.”

Gates said the figure was off by $4.2 million.

This is significant because the email shows that Manafort altered the P&L himself, not Gates.