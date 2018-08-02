Manafort had a flower bed shaped 'M' at Hamptons property, landscaper says

Michael Regolizio, the owner of New Leaf Landscaping and Maintenance, discussed the work he did for Manafort's home in Bridgehampton, New York.

He provided tree services from 2010-2012, and then took over full responsibility of all lawn care and maintenance from that point on. In government questioning, Regolizio said he only dealt with Manafort over phone and email, and Manafort always told him when to expect the wire transfers. Regolizio never spoke or had any dealings with Rick Gates or Konstantin Kilimnik.

Some of the work Regolizio did included mowing Manafort's lawn twice a week, and working on hundreds of flowers and a waterfall feature. Regolizio also pointed out that there was a flower bed shaped in the form of an "M" at the beginning of the driveway.

Regolizio was paid more than $400,000 between 2010-2014. The court was shown there were a number of Cyprus wire transfers that were applied to Manafort's New Leaf Landscaping account. Manafort was the only customer of Regolizio's paying by international wire.

Regolizio testified that starting around 2014, he was instructed to "CC" another party on the invoices, but could not remember who it was.

Regolizio was shown the purportedly fake invoices, and confirmed he had never seen them before the government showed them to him a few weeks ago. This makes it the fourth "fake invoice" of the trial so far.

The defense for the first time called suspicious invoices "fake," and Regolizio agreed.