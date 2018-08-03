Manafort's wife leaves courtroom upset as accountant testifies

Manafort's accountant James Philip Ayliff returned to the stand Friday morning. He testified that he asked Manafort if he owned any foreign bank accounts and was told no.

He was walked through a list of 15 Cyprus entities and Ayliff said that he thought they were Manfort's clients or wasn't aware of them altogether.

At this point, Manafort's wife, Kathleen, left the courtroom looking visibly upset. She later returned.

The jury saw that Manafort represented in each of his personal tax returns that he didn't own any foreign accounts. The prosecution asked Ayliff about Manfort's relationship with Gates, who said that he was Manafort's "right hand."

Ayliff also testified that he emailed Gates about a suspicious property purchase in New York City, asking about the source of the funds. Gates had responded that Manfort told him that the money came from his wife's savings account, Ayliff said.

Testimony will turn to how Manafort classified his personal and business expenses.