Manafort son-in-law rented out Howard property on Airbnb, records show

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye showed to the jury printouts from Airbnb’s records listing 29 Howard Street available for rent from 2015-2016.

The account name is Jeff Yohai, Paul Manafort’s former son-in-law.

One document showed a record from April 9, 2016, where the property was rented on Airbnb for four nights, for $1,978.

Another reservation from June 3, 2015 showed the Howard Street property rented for 21 nights, with an $11,640 payout.

The description set up for the listing read “Amazing full floor loft in SoHo” and was created on May 7, 2015. The listing was for the entire apartment.

Another document Asonye presented showed that the apartment was available for search in Airbnb’s database.

The document showed that there were two periods when the apartment was NOT available for search: February 25, 2016 through March 26, 2016. The property returned to the site on March 27, 2016 with a new ID number. It was also unavailable October 27, 2015 through November 20, 2015.

Paul Manafort received his 3.18 million cash out refinancing loan for this property on March 4, 2016. On the application for that loan, the Howard property was listed as a second residence, rather than a rental property.