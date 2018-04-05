Manchin demands answers from Trump ahead of president's visit to West Virginia

With President Donald Trump visiting West Virginia Thursday afternoon to tout his tax law and likely to criticize vulnerable Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., for voting against it, Manchin released a statement demanding that Trump answer questions, including:

What happens to the West Virginians who lose their health care (due to the tax law eliminating the individual mandate)?

Will Republicans cut Social Security and Medicare to pay for the tax cut?

Why aren’t the middle-class tax cuts under the law permanent?

“These are important questions that deserve answers during [today’s] event in White Sulphur Springs. We need to quit playing politics with West Virginians’ lives,” Manchin said in his statement. “I won’t stop fighting to protect Medicare and Social Security for our seniors, the 200,000 West Virginians at risk of losing coverage, and to secure coal miner pensions.”

Manchin is running for re-election this November, and a trio of prominent Republicans are running in the May 8 West Virginia primary for the opportunity to face him in the fall.