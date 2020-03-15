Manila, Philippines, prepares for lockdown

DHS says it's aware of long lines at airports
International travelers to Australia ordered to 'self isolate'
Australia's prime minister, Scott Morrison, announced Sunday that international travelers to the nation will be required to "self isolate" in an attempt to ensure they're virus-free.
"All people coming to Australia will be required — will be required, I stress — to self-isolate for 14 days," he said at a news conference. "This is very important. What we’ve seen in recent weeks is more countries having issues with the virus."
The measure, effective at midnight, was part of a package of new restrictions that included a ban on foreign-flag cruise ships and a general prohibition of "static" gatherings of 500 or more people, the prime minister said.
The moves were designed to ensure that the nation's hospitals are not overwhelmed, Morrison said. "Slowing the spread you free up the bed," he said.
This is what we're reading elsewhere about the coronavirus
Here are some articles from other outlets.
President Trump's Florida residence and resort has brush with virus carriers
The New York Times found a casual attitude — buffets have been canceled but most festivities carry on — at President Donald Trump's West Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, despite multiple cases of coronavirus among recent visitors.
The Palm Beach Post counts four coronavirus patients who have been to Mar-a-Lago recently
The local publication of the so-called Winter White House says Trump's "club on Palm Beach is earning a reputation as a coronavirus hotspot after four recent visitors have tested positive."
Newt Gingrich has a change of heart
In February, former house speaker and current Trump supporter Newt Gingrich argued Democrats were using coronavirus to take down the president. This week, after seeing Italy's extraordinary battle with the virus, he wrote, "We should be planning for a worst-case pandemic."
Washington governor says no plans to seal off any part of state
Mayor orders curfew in Hoboken, New Jersey
The mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, on Saturday ordered a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for his city to encourage social distancing and prevent large gatherings.
"During this curfew, all residents will be required to remain in their homes, except for emergencies, or if you are required to work by your employer," Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement.
The curfew is scheduled to start Monday night and continue "until further notice," Bhalla said. The city is also banning dining, but not takeout, and will shut down bars that don't have food service, he said.
In closing down bars, he cited a fight at one downtown Saturday that ended with a victim who had to wait 30 minutes for medical attention because paramedics were "inundated" with calls for help.
A mosque in Turkey prepares for evening prayers
Illinois governor responds to long lines at O'Hare
Shopper wears gas mask at Costco
Colorado governor orders ski resorts closed for a week
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis late Saturday ordered the state's famed ski resorts to shut down for one week starting Sunday.
"Like so many Colorado families, we were planning a ski trip with our kids over their spring break next weekend," he said in a statement. "It is with a profound sense of pain and grim responsibility that I take the agonizing action that this moment demands."
The order came hours after the operators of some of the state's largest ski resorts, including Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, suspended their operations.
Following the governor's order, Aspen Snowmass said it would comply.