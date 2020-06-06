Missouri detective suspended for allegedly hitting a man with car A Missouri detective has been suspended after video footage emerged of him allegedly running over a man with his car as the man repeatedly called out for help. In the video, obtained by NBC affiliate KSDK, the man can be seen running onto a lawn in Florissant, Missouri, before a car suddenly slams into him from behind. The man falls to the ground and can be heard screaming "I don't have nothing" as someone who appears to be a law enforcement officer jumps on top of him and forces the man's hands behind his back. Florissant police said the detective driving the car has been suspended. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell recused himself from the case because an officer riding in the back of the detective's car is the son of Bell's spokesman. Share this -







Police officer in Long Beach, California, fired after posting 'graphic photos' on social media A Long Beach police officer was fired after posting "graphic photos" on social media, including one showing him standing over a bloody sidewalk while holding a baton. The former officer, Jacob Delgado, 26, posted the photo to Instagram last weekend and then deleted it, NBC Los Angeles reported. The Long Beach Police Department learned about the posts a few days later and "immediately took action," according to Chief Robert Luna. “Our organization is dedicated to our community and we must build upon the relationships we have while continuing to develop and foster new relationships,” Luna said in a statement. "We hold our employees to the highest standards and will not ignore behavior that erodes public trust.” Share this -







Sacramento Police Department in California suspends use of carotid control hold Sacramento Police Department Suspends Use of Carotid Control Hold:



Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the California Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) to immediately discontinue all Carotid Control Hold training. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 7, 2020 Share this -







Photo: New York City protesters gather in Washington Square Park Demonstrators gather at Washington Square Park, during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York City, New York, on Saturday. Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Share this -







Man seen clinging to hood of car near protest in Pensacola, Florida A man ended up on top of a car Saturday after allegedly attempting to stop it from evading a group of protesters who were blocking a bridge in Pensacola, Florida. Authorities say the protesters had blocked a roadway preventing vehicles from entering and exiting the Pensacola Bay Bridge. When one of the cars tried to continue onto the bridge the man stood in front of it, according to Pensacola Police. “The protester remained in front of the vehicle and placed himself on the hood of the vehicle,” police said in a statement. Liz Parker and Tony Corradetti were in a car on the opposite side of the bridge and captured video of the man clinging to the hood of the car as it slowly drove south. “What we saw this morning is something you see on TV," Parker said. "It doesn’t happen in your town.” Police say the man was taken to the hospital but there were no known injuries. The incident was under investigation. Share this -







California police detain man exercising outside his own home A man in Northern California says he was briefly detained by police while exercising outside his own home. “I said, ‘Hey, my car is parked three cars up, that is where I live,’” Mali Watkins, 44, who is black, told NBC Bay Area. “I literally asked him, I said, ‘Officer what was I doing?’ He said, ‘You were dancing.’” Alameda City Manager Eric Levitt said there will be an independent investigation of the May 23 incident. Police released body camera footage of the encounter on Friday. Share this -







Atlanta dental hygienist says police slammed her to ground at protest An Atlanta dental hygienist is recovering from broken bones after police allegedly slammed her to the ground as she was attempting to leave a protest, NBC affiliate 11 Alive reported. "The police then comes in and slams me, yanks me out of the car, and slams me down," Amber Jackson told local reporters. "My shoulder is broken. My clavicle is fractured." A police officer was placed on administrative leave as a result of the incident, which was captured on cell phone video and widely shared on social media. Atlanta police said Jackson refused to get out of her car when she was instructed to do so. Her lawyer said Jackson is the victim. "Our young people who are courageously and correctly demanding an end to police brutality are being brutalized in the street, where it is their right to protest. We need a change in police culture," attorney Mawuli Davis said in a statement. Share this -





