A map of states that have begun reopening Some states are starting to reopen and lift lockdowns, even as the battle against the coronavirus rages on. See our state-by-state breakdown: https://t.co/g86GOhu1fT pic.twitter.com/W3SsoeBvk1 — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) April 29, 2020







IRS says it's paid out $207 billion in stimulus checks The Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday said it's already paid out $207 billion in coronavirus stimulus checks. "The IRS and Treasury have executed an extraordinary task by delivering more than 130 million Economic Impact Payments, totaling more than $207 billion, to Americans in less than 30 days," the agency said in a statement. The total number of payouts since Friday is surprising because the IRS and Treasury Department said then they had sent out 88 million payments totaling about $158 billion since checks started going out April 11. About 150 million Americans are eligible for the checks. The one-time payments were included as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus package Congress passed in March.







Florida to begin lifting stay-at-home order on Monday People walk down the beach on April 19, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Sam Greenwood / Getty Images Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a plan Wednesday to lift the state's stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus crisis that he called "safe, smart, and step-by-step." The plan will go into effect on Monday in every county except Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties, where most of the Covid-19 cases in the state have been reported, DeSantis said. But before DeSantis released any details, he took a swipe at the "doom and gloom" media and critics who faulted him for the state's slow response to the unfolding crisis. Read the full story here.







More than 6,000 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases, 15,385 deaths There are now at least 6,046 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities with coronavirus outbreaks, and there have been 15,385 deaths from coronavirus in those facilities, according to NBC News tallies from the states willing to provide data. Forty-three states provided numbers of facilities with outbreaks and 38 states provided death totals. Although the federal Department of Health and Human Services announced on April 19 they it would start to track and publish data on outbreaks and deaths in nursing homes, it has not published any information to date. NBC News has confirmed state officials from both West Virginia and Maryland will test all residents and all staff (even if they are asymptomatic) in nursing homes because of the severity of the outbreak Long-term care residents account for roughly a quarter of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.






