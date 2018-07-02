Feedback

Maria Bartiromo criticized for toothless interview with Trump

Fox Business News anchor Maria Bartiromo conducted an interview with President Donald Trump on Sunday — and it's not going down well with fellow journalists, many of whom criticized her lack of pushback on the president's responses. 

Michael Barbaro of The New York Times tweeted that the former CNBC host is now something other than a journalist after CNN's "Reliable Sources" anchor Brian Stelter suggested she sounded like a "counselor."

Bartiromo, once known as the "Money Honey" for her hard-edged coverage of business and finance, hosted the interview with the president on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

But Bartiromo has been seen as one of many hosts at Fox News that have cozied up to the president. The recent interview provided more ammo for her critics, with Bartiromo agreeing with a variety of Trump's points.

On the subject of trade wars, Trump talked about how the US is getting ripped off. Bartiromo observed encouragingly: "And the markets feel like they're trusting you at this point."

Trump responded: "I think they trust me, and the farmers trust me." Bartiromo's response: "They do."

Bartiromo did have follow up questions  on the topic of tarriffs, pushing Trump with industry claims that the taxes will hit consumers and result in a net loss of American jobs.  

Fox News declined to comment.

The transcript of the wide ranging interview, which touched on topics such as the next Supreme Court Justice pick and the Russia investigation, is here.

But it's worth noting that judging by the comments on the YouTube video posted here, Bartiromo still has plenty of fans.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Query

Claire Atkinson

Maria Bartiromo criticized for toothless interview with Trump

Fox Business News anchor Maria Bartiromo conducted an interview with President Donald Trump on Sunday — and it's not going down well with fellow journalists, many of whom criticized her lack of pushback on the president's responses. 

Michael Barbaro of The New York Times tweeted that the former CNBC host is now something other than a journalist after CNN's "Reliable Sources" anchor Brian Stelter suggested she sounded like a "counselor."

Bartiromo, once known as the "Money Honey" for her hard-edged coverage of business and finance, hosted the interview with the president on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

But Bartiromo has been seen as one of many hosts at Fox News that have cozied up to the president. The recent interview provided more ammo for her critics, with Bartiromo agreeing with a variety of Trump's points.

On the subject of trade wars, Trump talked about how the US is getting ripped off. Bartiromo observed encouragingly: "And the markets feel like they're trusting you at this point."

Trump responded: "I think they trust me, and the farmers trust me." Bartiromo's response: "They do."

Bartiromo did have follow up questions  on the topic of tarriffs, pushing Trump with industry claims that the taxes will hit consumers and result in a net loss of American jobs.  

Fox News declined to comment.

The transcript of the wide ranging interview, which touched on topics such as the next Supreme Court Justice pick and the Russia investigation, is here.

But it's worth noting that judging by the comments on the YouTube video posted here, Bartiromo still has plenty of fans.

Claire Atkinson

Brian Ross is out at ABC News

Investigative journalist Brian Ross is out at ABC News.

Ross confirmed his departure in a tweet on Monday afternoon. The veteran network reporter had been suspended without pay from ABC News after incorrectly reporting on air that President Donald Trump had directed former national security advisor Michael Flynn to make contact with Russia's government during his election campaign.

The mistake led to a firestorm of criticism directed at Ross and ABC News. The President had called for Ross to be fired and noted that Ross' report had affected the stock market. The network clarified the report a few hours later, then apologized for the mistake and benched Ross for a month. He returned in January in a different position, working on long-form pieces but not about Trump.

It is unclear precisely why Ross and his producer Schwartz are departing at this time. The two intend to keep on with their investigative work, Ross said in his tweet.

ABC confirmed the departure in a memo from the network president James Goldston.

Claire Atkinson

Hollywood has its best ever quarter at the box office

Time to break out the champagne in Tinseltown.

Hollywood just recorded its biggest-ever box office revenue in any quarter in its history. The second quarter box office hit $3.33 billion, a 23 percent increase on the same quarter last year.

AMC Theaters released a statement to mark the occasion and thank their studio partners for making such great titles. (Maybe now is a great time for studio owners to have a conversation about releasing new movies at home?)

"Avengers: Infinity War" was the top movie in the second quarter, while "Black Panther" took the honors in the first quarter, according to BoxOfficeMojo. In the first half of the year, box office revenue is running 9.6 percent ahead of last year. 

Claire Atkinson

The New York Times smells a rat

The New York Times editorial board smells a rat.

It took just six months for Fox and Disney to win approval for their $70 billion merger, while AT&T's merger with CNN-owner Time Warner took more than 18 months. The editorial board wonders if politics is at play.

The Justice Department's anti-trust chief Makan Delrahim told The Times in the fall: “All enforcement decisions will be based on the facts and the law. Not on politics.”

But The Times editorial on Sunday concludes: "It is becoming harder and harder to believe that."

Justice did get a concession from the parties to prevent concentration of sports rights ownership. The new combination, presuming Comcast doesn't come back to the table, will sell off Fox's 22 regional sports networks. But who might buy them?

Dealbreaker weighs in with a suggestion that Madison Square Garden could pick up YES network and also has a reminder that millions of viewers in Los Angeles still can't watch The Dodgers thanks to a multi-year stand-off between the channel that owns the rights, owned by cable company Charter, and AT&T unit DirecTV. The Justice Department, it seems, can't protect everyone. 

A DOJ official said in response: “Each proposed transaction presents its own unique facts and therefore competitive analysis. The timing for review depends on the structure of the transaction presented, the timeliness of compliance by the parties, and the willingness of parties to address (through divestitures or otherwise) issues that raise competitive concerns. The Antitrust Division works diligently to quickly review transactions within the times prescribed by Congress and agreed to by the parties.” 

Claire Atkinson

Tim Berners-Lee is devastated about misuse of the web

Tim Berners-Lee, the man who created the World Wide Web, is devastated at how his invention is being used for harm.

In an interview for the August edition of Vanity Fair, he describes being "devastated" with Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica debacle.

 “We demonstrated that the Web had failed instead of served humanity, as it was supposed to have done, and failed in many places,” he told interviewer Katrina Brooker. The centralized web, “ended up producing— with no deliberate action of the people who designed the platform — a large-scale emergent phenomenon which is anti-human.”

 

 

 

Jason Abbruzzese

Digital media upstart Quartz sells to Japan's Uzabase

Japanese finance data and media company Uzabase has acquired Quartz in a deal that will value the company between $75 million and $110 million depending on Quartz's financial performance. 

Quartz, launched by Atlantic Media in 2012, was meant to be a digital competitor to more established business publications like The Economist and The Financial Times. The website gained a reputation for its data visualization and quirky product efforts, including a news app that communicated news via text conversations. 

Uzabase said in a press release that it plans to push Quartz to pursue more subscription revenue, adding to a growing move for digital media away from a reliance on advertising income — money that flows mostly to Google and Facebook.

Claire Atkinson

President says journalists should be free from fear of being attacked

President Donald Trump on Friday addressed the deaths of five staff members at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

"This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief," Trump said at a White House a tax event. "Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from fear of being violently attacked while doing their job."

He added: "My government will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life. We will not ever leave your side."

(Watch the clip here and read NBCNews.com's report of the event.)

Nevertheless, a plenty of people on Twitter pointed out the President's prior comments about the media being the "enemy of the American people." 

But drawing any connections between the incident and the president's "enemy" comments isn't a great idea if you want to keep your job however. Reuters editor Rob Cox apologized for a tweet,which was later deleted reading, in which he wrote "blood is on your hands, Mr. President," according to The Wrap.

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp tweeted what many reporters are feeling in light of the attack: "This may be an awful case of a disgruntled former employee. But the fact that journalists everywhere are feeling afraid as a result is real. Stop blaming the media for all your problems. We aren’t perfect, but we’re a vital check on power, and we bring communities together."

Jason Abbruzzese

#NoNotoriety pushes media organizations to focus on shooting victims

There is a growing push for media organizations to limit their coverage of the perpetrators of mass shootings — and it's organizing around #NoNotoriety. On Friday, #NoNotoriety became a rallying cry after a man killed five people at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The campaign has been around since 2012, founded by Tom and Caren Teves after their son was killed in the 2012 shooting at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado

"The quest for notoriety and infamy is a well known motivating factor in rampage mass killings and violent copycat crimes," the organization states on its website. In particular, the organization calls for media organizations to adhere the principle of minimizing harm, recognize that infamy can inspire copycat crimes, downplay names, and elevate victims.

Lois Beckett, a senior reporter at The Guardian, tracked coverage of the shooting through her Twitter feed, noting a wide range in how outlets mentioned the shooter.

Claire Atkinson

Capital Gazette covers its own terrible news

They published a damn paper

The Capital Gazette put out an edition on Friday, a day after a gunman killed five people at the newspaper. Journalists for the paper worked from the parking lot, with reporter Chase Cook tweeting a phrase that has already become a rallying cry for journalists: "We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow."

Capital Gazette intern Anthony Messenger spoke to "Today" about his horrific experience at the newspaper yesterday where five people were shot dead by a gunman. Watch his interview here.

"It's not something anyone can prepare themselves for," he told interviewer Savannah Guthrie.  Messenger had only been there for four weeks.

Among those killed at the newspaper was Rob Hiaasen, the brother of author Carl Hiaasen. The Baltimore Sun has a piece on him.

Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalist sent out a statement last night noting that seven journalists have been killed in the U.S. while doing their jobs since the organization started keeping records in 1992. Executive director Joel Simon said: "Violence against journalists is unacceptable, and we welcome the thorough investigation into the motivations behind the shooting." Read the full statement.

A thoughtful reporter at Bloomberg started a GoFundMe page for the families of the dead, which quickly exceeded its fund raising goal. The fundraiser has brought in just less than $100,000 after having set an initial goal of $30,000.  

Canadian prime minster Justin Trudeau tweeted an expression of sorrow for what happened in Annapolis, with a brief explainer on what journalists do. His wife Sophie Gregoire is a former journalist.

Jason Abbruzzese

Verizon shuts down online video hub Go90

It was a valiant effort to compete with YouTube, but Verizon has decided to shutter its Go90 online video platform. 

Verizon launched the platform in 2015 with plenty of fanfare in an effort to get a foothold on the growing world of online video — particularly popular among young people. Go90 featured original series from a variety of major media partners and celebrities — one of LeBron James' media companies had a show — and even acquired another video startup  in an effort to boost the video platform.

None of it worked. Verizon will instead focus its efforts on Oath, the media operation that is a combination of AOL and Yahoo, as it continues to try to become the third major player in online advertising behind Google and Facebook.

advertisement

Top stories

Susan Walsh / AP Pool
One of these women could be Trump's Supreme Court pick One of these women could be Trump's Supreme Court pick One of these women could be Trump's Supreme Court pick

One of these women could be Trump's Supreme Court pick

Supreme Court
Pongmanat Tasiri / EPA
Missing Thai boys, soccer coach all found alive in cave complex

After 9 days, missing Thai soccer team found alive in cave complex

World
News media paid Melania Trump thousands for use of photos in 'positive stories only'

News media paid Melania Trump for use of photos in 'positive stories only'

EXCLUSIVE
Lebron James' decision to leave the Cavaliers for the Lakers isn't surprising — but his 2010 move changed the NBA forever
Opinion

Lebron James has forever changed the NBA. His Lakers contract proves it.

Opinion
Citizenship application backlog 'skyrocketed' under Trump, report finds

Citizenship application backlog 'skyrocketed' under Trump

Latino
advertisement
David Zalubowski / AP file
'We don't have to accept the carnage': Towns take a stand on gun control 'We don't have to accept the carnage': Towns take a stand on gun control 'We don't have to accept the carnage': Towns take a stand on gun control 'We don't have to accept the carnage': Towns take a stand on gun control

Towns defy state government to take a stand on gun control

U.S. news
Demetrius Pitts charged in Cleveland bomb plot after FBI sting

FBI sting snares Cleveland man for July Fourth bomb plot

Crime & Courts
Coffee is good for you, more science shows

Drink up: Research shows coffee is good for you

Health news

Maria Bartiromo criticized for toothless interview with Trump

NBC News
Trump White House sets turnover records, analysis shows

Trump White House sets turnover records, analysis shows

White House
HIV-prevention program that uses soap operas and games shows results

HIV-prevention program that uses soap operas and games shows results

NBC OUT
5 ways to save money on your wedding day

Our biggest wedding spending regrets — and how to avoid them

Personal Finance
Nearly 500,000 in Kentucky losing vision, dental coverage after Medicaid ruling

Nearly 500,000 losing dental, vision coverage in Kentucky

Politics News
Trump continues to deny Russia interfered in 2016. Here's why that's a problem.

Trump continues to deny Russia interfered in 2016. Here's why that's a problem.

Meet the Press