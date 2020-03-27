Mark Blum, actor on 'Law & Order' and 'Succession,' dies from coronavirus

Texas orders quarantine for travelers from New York tri-state area and New Orleans Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday that restricted all travelers arriving from airports in the New York tri-state area and New Orleans to quarantine for 14 days. The order applies to those entering Texas from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut after New York surpassed more than 35,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. New Orleans is also on track to become a coronavirus epicenter as doctors speculate whether the more than 1 million spectators who arrived for Mardi Gras at the end of February could have spread the virus. Failing to comply with the Texas self-quarantine order is considered a criminal offense that is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to 180 days in jail, according to the governor's office. Issuing an Executive Order that mandates a 14-day quarantine for people traveling to Texas as their final destination through an airport from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans.https://t.co/PxnPBylRqr pic.twitter.com/ogvzPZHyMr — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 26, 2020 Share this -







U.S. coronavirus cases surpass China The United States now has more cases of the coronavirus than any other nation, including China. As of Thursday, there were at least 82,474 cases in the U.S., according to NBC News data. Cases have been reported in every state. More than 1,100 people have died in the U.S.; there have been more than 3,000 deaths in China and more than 8,000 deaths in Italy. China has the second highest number of cases, at 81,961, according to the World Health Organization. New York, Washington and California remain the hardest-hit states. Share this -







Coronavirus checks, direct deposits are coming. Here's everything you need to know. Dollar note sheets sit in a stack in Washington, D.C. on April 14, 2015. Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images file WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus crisis ravages the U.S. economy, millions of Americans are urgently awaiting financial help from Congress in the form of direct cash payments. Congressional leaders and President Donald Trump announced a bipartisan deal Wednesday on a massive $2 trillion emergency economic package that includes direct cash payments to people across the country to help them through the crisis. The Senate passed the bill 96 to 0, and the House is expected to follow suit on Friday. Read the full story here. Share this -







Asian Americans report over 650 racist acts over last week, new data says People walk along Chinatown's Grant Avenue on Feb. 26, 2020 in San Francisco, Calif. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images file Seattle resident Kari was at her local grocery store in mid-March when another shopper told her own child she couldn't be in the same line as the Korean American. She would get them sick, the shopper said. A week later at the same store, a cashier refused to check her out, saying she was going on break. The encounter is one of hundreds of racist and xenophobic incidents that have been reported over the past week, new data reveals. The online reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate shared exclusively with NBC Asian America that since its inception March 18, it has received more than 650 direct reports of discrimination against primarily Asian Americans. "We live in a scary world, but it's unbelievable that this is happening," said Kari. Read the full story here. Share this -







Plant that makes MLB jerseys to produce 1 million medical masks and gowns A person models a face mask and gown that the company is now producing. Fanatics Major League Baseball is going to bat for hospital workers. MLB and Fanatics, a company that manufactures official league jerseys, is shifting a manufacturing plant in Easton, Pennsylvania, to now make at least 1 million gowns and masks for health care workers and emergency personnel tackling the coronavirus outbreak. The gear will go to workers in Pennsylvania, and then New York and New Jersey, which are seeing some of the largest numbers of cases in the nation. The plan is to continue producing the gowns and masks as long as the need exists, Fanatics Executive Chairman Michael Rubin said. MLB's regular season has been delayed. Share this -







'There's only going to be more': NYC nurse dies after contracting coronavirus An assistant nurse manager at a New York City hospital, who told his family he believed he had contracted the coronavirus after being exposed at work, died Tuesday evening, his sister told NBC News. The death of James Kious Kelly, 48, was confirmed by Mount Sinai Hospital. It comes amid an escalating crisis in New York where hospitals are faced with surging numbers of coronavirus patients and shortages of crucial medical equipment and protective gear for staffers. Read the full story here. Share this -





