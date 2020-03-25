Markets barely budge, despite long-awaited passing of massive stimulus plan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by just 350 points at Wednesday's opening bell, as investors parsed whether the $2 trillion stimulus package would be able to keep pace with the compounding economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Just one day after the Dow notched its biggest one-day point gain ever in anticipation of the bill's approval, the blue-chip index slumped overnight, falling by 200 points before rallying slightly Wednesday morning.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both up by around 1 percent each.