Markets calm amid silent opening bell ahead of switch to all-electronic trading

Markets were calmer on Thursday, just two days before the New York Stock Exchange closes its main trading floor and converts to all-electronic trading due to safety concerns about coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by around 200 points, with the S&P and Nasdaq down by just under 1 percent each.

Newly released data that showed a significant spike in unemployment levels put some pressure on stocks on Thursday, with 281,000 people filing claims, far higher than last week's 211,000.

