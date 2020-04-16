Markets yo-yo as 5 million people file jobless claims, totaling 22 million

Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt off the coast of Southern California on April 30, 2017. Paul L. Archer / AFP - Getty Images The 41-year-old sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died from coronavirus has been identified by the Navy as Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., of Fort Smith, Arkansas. He tested positive on March 30 and was placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam. He was found unresponsive on April 9 and transferred to an ICU. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus." Thacker's spouse, an active duty service member stationed in San Diego, was flown to Guam and was with Thacker when he died, according to the Navy. Share this -







Denver Broncos star Von Miller tests positive, NFL Network reports NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me. The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020 Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has a confirmed case of coronavirus, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. Miller's agent, Joby Branion, retweeted Rapoport's report in an apparent confirmation of the news. Rapoport says Miller plans to make an announcement on Friday. Share this -







Another 55 fatalities in Los Angeles County A worker wearing personal protective equipment gathers the tests administered from a car as Mend Urgent Care hosts a drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at the Westfield Fashion Square in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles on April 13, 2020. Kevin Winter / Getty Images At least 55 more Los Angeles County residents have died from causes linked to coronavirus, health officials said Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of record-high fatalities. The death toll from the pandemic had reached 455 by early Thursday afternoon, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. Of the 55 new confirmed fatalities, 43 were older than 65 and nine were between the ages of 41 and 65, according to the agency's daily tally. Share this -







Tea party-style protests break out across the country against stay-at-home orders Protesters shout at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Monday, April 13, 2020. Joshua A. Bickel / Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY NETWORK Across the nation, protests against the stay-at-home orders that health experts say are needed to save lives are taking place, with more set for the coming days. This week, about 100 protesters gathered outside the Ohio statehouse in Columbus to push for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen the state. In Raleigh, more than 100 demonstrators gathered to protest Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order, where at least one protester was charged with violating the order. In New York, a few dozen people gathered Thursday outside the state Capitol in Albany to rally for returning to normal. Kentucky, Utah and Wyoming also saw similar protests. Read the full story here. Share this -







More than 80 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Indiana prison More than 80 inmates have tested positive for cornavirus at an Indiana prison, according to NBC South Bend affiliate WNDU. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box discussed the growing outbreak at the Westville Correctional Facility in northwest Indiana, saying people in the prison who have tested positive are being isolated. A man incarcerated in the Indiana prison died of the virus this week, renewing a push by civil liberties groups to release those incarcerated who are at-risk, a move the governor opposes. Share this -







Photo: Mother recovering from coronavirus meets son for the first time Yanira Soriano holds Walter for the first time outside Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., on Wednesday. Soriano, who had COVID-19 pneumonia in her third trimester was put on a ventilator before she had an emergency C-section earlier this month. Northwell Health Share this -





