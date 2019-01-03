Feedback

Martin O’Malley rules out 2020 bid, encourages O’Rourke to run

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley says he’s not running for president in 2020, but he’s encouraging former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, to make a bid. (He’s passing the O’Mantle, as NBC’s Benjy Sarlin muses.)

"In 2016, my long-shot presidential candidacy found its flame extinguished between a rock and an angry place in my own party. America wasn’t in the mood for new leadership. We were in a mood of anger, rage and retribution. And in this mood, Donald Trump’s candidacy rose. It was good for ratings, and good for the Russians; but, bad for America. And, we got what we got," O’Malley writes in a Des Moines Register op-ed.

"But now, there is a different mood in our nation. People are looking for a new leader who can bring us together. They are looking for a unifier and a healer. They are looking for a leader of principle, and they are now looking for a fearless vision."

Why O’Rourke?

"In his courageous run for U.S. Senate in Texas, O’Rourke ran a disciplined and principled campaign that also managed to be raw, authentic, and real. He spoke to the American values of honesty, compassion for one another, and courage in the face of a rapidly changing future. These are the American values alive and well in the hearts of our young people. These are the values which tell us where America is headed. And with these values, O’Rourke very nearly defeated the incumbent senator and Republican runner-up for president — in Texas."

Terry McAuliffe fires a shot at the left

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who very well could run for president in 2020, is taking a shot at his party’s left, saying Democrats need a "realistic, optimistic and focused" message.

"After two years of President Trump’s grandiose bluster, bluffing and buffoonery, Americans elected candidates who ran as optimistic, progressive problem-solvers focused on results central to families: health care, work, education and taxes. We need to be big, bold and optimistic, but that can’t come at the expense of being honest with the American people," McAuliffe writes in a Washington Post op-ed.

"I believe the only way that Trump will win reelection is if Democrats give up their credibility as serious and focused on results that impact people’s lives. Ideological populism or relentless negativity are playing on Trump’s turf. The reality-show star will always win that race to the bottom."

In particular, McAuliffe singles out the left’s push for a federal jobs guarantee ("Sound too good to be true? It is"), as well as universal free college ("Spending limited taxpayer money on a free college education for the children of rich parents badly misses the mark for most families").

And he concludes, "While I haven’t decided whether to be a candidate myself, I will be closely watching our side and working to ensure that the Democratic message is realistic, optimistic and focused on helping all Americans. The stakes are simply too high to lose a race to the bottom."

2020 roundup: Inslee teases climate change-focused candidacy

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee sketched out the contours of a climate-change focused presidential candidacy in a new interview with The Atlantic, the latest Democrat to inch closer to a bid. 

He told the magazine that he's "laying the groundwork that would make this a feasible thing in the relatively short term," pointed to Iowa polling that shows climate change a top issue for caucus-goers and argued he's ready to take on Donald Trump. 

"When you’ve been working on something for over a decade, and now seeing people awakening to that, it’s just really gratifying and heartening," Inslee said of the country's views on climate change, adding that there is an "appetite for someone who has credibility and a long track record and, most importantly, a vision statement. It’s changed to show an opening in a Democratic primary, I believe.”

Inslee was careful not to formally announce anything—the story says that he's working on donors and is expected to launch a presidential exploratory committee. But the interview is proof that Inslee is serious about his presidential aspirations, hopeful that he can ride the issue to become the Democratic Party's first presidential nominee from west of Texas. 

The governor may not be the only one relying on the issue for a primary boost. Billionaire environmentalists Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg (the latter the former mayor of New York City) have both made the issue central pieces of their political agenda.

And many other candidates have made the issue an early priority, including Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who railed against the oil industry in a video announcing her exploratory committee and has signaled support for the "Green New Deal," the environmental plan that progressives like Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has promoted. 

While 2019 may be in its infancy, the year is already ushering in some new developments in the Democratic quest for the 2020 presidential nomination. 

Former Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Julián Castro is expected to declare his presidential bid when he holds a Jan. 12 event in Texas, and Warren is headed to Iowa this week to hold four events in the state on the heels of her exploratory committee launch. 

Warren talks 2020 race as she moves closer to presidential bid

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren closed the first day of her almost-presidential candidacy by casting the 2020 race as a fight for the middle class against special interests – a fight she believes Democrats can win and that she hopes to lead.

Speaking to reporters outside her home in Cambridge and joined by her husband and new dog, Bailey, Warren brushed aside questions about her electability, whether she was too polarizing a figure, and whether it was a mistake to release results of a DNA test in a bid to neutralize attacks from President Trump and other Republicans over her claims of Native American ancestry.

Instead she focused on a message that has been core to her public office, vowing to stand up for ordinary Americans who are struggling with costs of college education, prescription drugs and daily life.

“I think when we fight for something positive -- for something big -- when we show, not just tell, but show what Democrats will get out there and make happen -- I think that's how we win,” she said.

Warren, the first big-name Democrat to take formal steps toward running, seemed undaunted by the potential large field and the challenge of distinguishing herself in it as many claim the mantle of progressive champion.

“I think it’s great that we have a strong and growing group of Democrats who are making these arguments, who are fighting these fights. That’s how we build a movement. We do it together,” she said.

Warren said that in just the half day since she announced her exploratory committee she had received donations from voters in all 50 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. That grassroots support is crucial, se said, in a campaign in which Democrats need to sow they are not beholden to special interests. 

“I don't think we ought to be running campaigns that are funded by billionaires whether it goes through super PACs or their own money that they're spending. Democrats are the party of the people -- and the way we make that clear is we join together and we fund our campaigns,” she said.

Sanders campaign addresses 2016 campaign harassment concerns as 2020 decision looms

Veterans of Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders's 2016 presidential campaign are pressing the campaign to address concerns about "sexual violence and harassment on the 2016 campaign," a new report says, as the jockeying between possible Democratic presidential candidates in 2020 heats up. 

After Politico reported that former 2016 staffers had sent top Sanders campaign aides a letter asking them to address the "untenable and dangerous dynamic that developed during our campaign," Sanders's campaign released a statement explaining that "we share in the urgency for all of us to do better."

Read more on the letter and the Sanders campaign's response from NBC News's Jane C. Timm

Neither the letter nor the statement contain any specifics, but the Sanders campaign said that it took a "number of HR actions" during the 2016 campaign and that for Sanders's hardly-contested reelection bid in 2018, the campaign "developed and implemented more robust policies and processes regarding discrimination and harassment." 

The push from former staff comes as Sanders, like virtually any Democrat who has considered running for president, weighs whether to jump into the 2020 race. The text of the letter, published by Politico, adds that that the former staff are asking for a meeting to both "mitigate the issue in the upcoming presidential cycle.

And it's not the only recent example of a new revelations about a Democratic hopeful's staff being accused of harassment. 

One of California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris's top aides resigned earlier this month after The Sacramento Bee reported that he had settled a harassment complaint from when Harris was the state's attorney general for $400,000. 

Elizabeth Warren's three strengths and three weaknesses for 2020

With Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., launching her exploratory committee on Monday, she becomes the first top-tier Democrat to make a real move in the 2020 presidential race.

(The three other major Democrats who have either filed paperwork or have formally announced a bid for 2020 are outgoing Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., failed congressional candidate Richard Ojeda and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro.)

And Warren offers three big strengths – as well as three big weaknesses – when sizing up what’s expected to be the most wide-open Democratic presidential field in decades.

Warren’s three strengths:

She lives next door to New Hampshire

Several of the Democrats who have made real headways in the last several races for their party’s presidential nomination – Michael Dukakis, John Kerry, Howard Dean and Bernie Sanders – have had one thing in common: They’re from a state right next door to New Hampshire, which is a real advantage when competing in the nation’s first presidential primary.

And Warren, from Massachusetts, could very well join that group who either won New Hampshire (Dukakis, Kerry, Sanders) or who was the one-time frontrunner there (Dean).

But do note: None of those four New England-area Dems – Dukakis, Kerry, Dean or Sanders – ever made it to the White House.

She’s a progressive – inside of the Democratic Party

Unlike Bernie Sanders, who remains an independent, Warren is an official member of the Democratic Party.

Unlike Sanders, who waited WEEKS to endorse Hillary Clinton after the conclusion of the Democratic primary season in 2016, Warren endorsed Clinton right after the California primary.

And unlike Sanders, who has proudly called himself a democratic socialist, Warren labels herself as a capitalist, telling CNBC’s John Harwood back in July: “I am a capitalist. Come on. I believe in markets. What I don't believe in is theft, what I don't believe in is cheating. That's where the difference is. I love what markets can do, I love what functioning economies can do. They are what make us rich, they are what create opportunity. But only fair markets, markets with rules. Markets without rules is about the rich take it all, it's about the powerful get all of it. And that's what's gone wrong in America.”

Bottom line: Warren being a Democrat gives her the ability to get what eluded Sanders in 2016 – support from the party’s major officials and actors.

She’s a prolific fundraiser

In Warren’s 2012 Senate race against Republican Scott Brown, she raised a whopping $42 million – much of it from small donors (though that sum pales in comparison to the $80 million that Beto O’Rourke raked in during his unsuccessful Senate bid in 2018).

In her less high-profile re-election race in 2018, Warren raised more than $30 million – and is able to transfer as much as $12.5 million of it to her presidential account.

Warren’s three weaknesses:

She’s unpopular among all voters, particularly independents

recent national Quinnipiac poll testing the favorable/unfavorable ratings for 10 potential Democratic candidates found her near the bottom – with a 30 percent positive, 37 percent negative score (-7).

While her numbers among Democratic respondents was solid (60 percent favorable, 12 percent unfavorable), her score among independents was upside down (24 percent positive, 41 percent negative).

And the one thing about presidential campaigns: Your numbers usually go down during the race. Not up.

“Pocahontas”

In response to President Trump’s “Pocahontas” digs against Warren – ridiculing her past claims of Native-American ancestry – the senator released a video in October highlighting a DNA test showing that she does indeed have Native-American ancestry in her family.

But that video produced backlash from the Cherokee Nation, which believes that tribes – and not DNA tests – are the arbiters of Native-American ancestry.

And Trump tweeted in celebration, proving the difficulty of wrestling in the mud with the president. “Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, ‘DNA test is useless.’ Even they don’t want her. Phony!” Trump said.

Progressives’ poor track record in 2018

Maybe the biggest potential hurdle that Warren would face – especially when it comes to sizing up which Democrat might be best to beat Trump in 2020 – is the poor record that progressive candidates had in November’s midterms, particularly those running in red and purple areas.

Andrew Gillum lost Florida’s gubernatorial contest; progressive Dem Kara Eastman lost her congressional race in Nebraska; fellow progressive Randy “Ironstache” Bryce lost his matchup in Wisconsin; and even Bernie Sanders supporter Ben Jealous lost his challenge in blue Maryland to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Bloomberg advisor says former New York City mayor would spend heavily on possible presidential bid

A top advisor to former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg implied that Bloomberg could spend well over $100 million of his own money on a presidential bid.

Comparing the larger scope of a presidential bid to Bloomberg's previous mayoral bid, Bloomberg advisor Howard Wolfson mused that the billionaire would lean heavily on his own personal fortune if he chooses to run.

"Mike spent more than $100 million in his last mayor's race. Last time I looked, NYC is a fraction of the size of the country as a whole," Wofson told CNBC in an email, referring to his 2009 reelection victory. 

When CNBC asked if Bloomberg would eclipse his 2018 midterm spending ($110 million supporting candidates up and downt he ticket) on a presidential bid, Wolfson said: "Whatever is required."

Wolfson also told CNBC that Bloomberg wouldn't accept money from political action committees if he runs, a stance that's become more popular on the left as both a statement on campaign finance reform as well as an attempt to frame oneself as not beholden to corporations. 

Bloomberg has made no secret about his flirtations with a presidential bid, traveling to Iowa, the home of the first presidential caucus, earlier this month to screen a documentary on climate change. 

During an interview set to air on this Sunday's "Meet the Press," Bloomberg said that he will make climate change a central issue of a bid if he runs. 

Bloomberg on 2020: Any candidate ‘better darn well have a plan’ on climate change

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg wants to make climate change a top issue in the 2020 presidential race regardless of whether or not he decides to run himself.

During an interview set to air on this Sunday's episode of “Meet the Press”, the billionaire environmentalist said that voters are growing tired of the “same platitudes” on climate change.

“Any candidate for federal office better darn well have a plan to deal with the problem that the Trump science advisers say could basically end this world,” Bloomberg said.

“I don't know if I will run or not, but I will be out there demanding that anyone that’s running has a plan. I will want to hear the plan, and I want everybody to look at it and say whether or not it’s doable.”

Bloomberg has made climate change a central piece of his post-mayoral political portfolio, along with gun control.  Through various philanthropic endeavors, he’s donated tens of millions of dollars towards projects including replacing coal power plants and investing in areas that are reliant on the coal industry.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg traveled to Iowa to screen a climate change documentary as he continues to flirt with a presidential bid.

When asked about a possible run for higher office, Bloomberg emphasized the need for candidates to come up with “real, concrete answers” for addressing issues like climate change.

“The presidency is not an entry level job, we have real problems,” he said.

“I think the public is tired of listening to the same platitudes that they get ‘We’re in favor of God, mother and apple pie and trust me, I’ll have a plan when I get there.’ No, you have to have a plan.”

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 45 percent of Americans believe that climate change is both “serious” and requires “immediate action”— the highest since the poll began asking the question in 1999.

But there’s a stark ideological difference in how Americans approach the issue. More than 70 percent of Democrats feel that sense of urgency, compared to just 15 percent of Republicans

The full interview will air on Sunday, Dec. 30. Check your local listings to find “Meet the Press” in your area.

Castro pans Trump's Syria withdrawal as 'erratic'

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who is expected to announce a Democratic presidential primary bid in the coming weeks, criticized President Trump's plan to withdraw troops from Syria as haphazard during an interview on Sunday's "Meet the Press." 

Castro drew a distinction between a desire to bring troops home and what he sees as a lack of a stable plan associated with the drawdown. He argued that Trump's decision, abruptly announced on Twitter this week, is proof "he's behaving extremely erratically." 

"I'm not a big fan of the commitments America has made over these past 15 years, whether it was the Iraq War or this commitment," he said.

"I agree with folks who say that for our own sake, for the sake of our troops, for the sake of our allies, once you're there, you have to have a solid plan for how you are going to withdraw. What we saw this week is not the way it should be done."

Castro has more than flirted with a presidential bid, launching an exploratory committee that many see as a clear sign of his intention. As he delays any official word until a January announcement, his brother (Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquín Castro) joined him on CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and spoiled what was left of the surprise

Watch the full interview below for more on Castro's comments about both Trump and his possibility of running for president. 

DNC announces it will hold 12 debates for the 2020 presidential race

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that it will sanction 12 upcoming presidential primary debates, with the first ones taking place in June and July of 2019.

Six of the debates will take place in 2019, DNC Chairman Tom Perez said on a conference call with reporters, while the other six will be held in 2020, with the final one occurring in April of 2020. Perez announced that none of the states with the first nominating contests – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina – would host a debate until the 2020 calendar year.

Given the potential size of the Democratic field – more than 20 candidates, more than 30? – Perez said the DNC would split the debates into separate events on back-to-back nights, with participation on a particular evening determined by a random selection open to the public.

That's in contrast to the early Republican presidential debates in 2016, when the GOP held an undercard debate on the same day before the primetime debate featuring the major candidates.

"We expect that large field, and we welcome that large field," Perez said. "Drawing lots strikes me as the fairest way to make sure everyone gets a fair shake."

Criteria for presidential candidates to qualify for the debates, Perez added, would be based on polling and grassroots fundraising, though he declined to offer specific thresholds; those will likely be announced at later dates.

"This is the first step in an ongoing debate process," he said.

Perez also said the DNC would not bar candidates from participating in forums, but he said it would discourage them to appear in debates beyond the 12 the DNC is sanctioning.

In the 2016 presidential cycle, the DNC came under fire from activists for sanctioning just six presidential debates – though more eventually took place – and for limiting some of the events to weekend nights.

