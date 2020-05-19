Masks required, fewer games, buffet closed: Idaho casino offers glimpse of gambling's future

L.A. County eyes July 4 to reopen economy Los Angeles officials set their eyes on a new target for reopening the country's most populace county — July 4. “We have to do a lot of things right so we can actually get to that date,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “I think the reality is that we are going to really aim together to get there as quickly as possible, but we’re going to pay attention to the data and science.” Acknowledging that residents are growing impatient with California's safer-at-home restrictions, officials said they hope to reopen the economy sooner than later. It will only be possible, however, if residents continue to follow health guidelines, such as practicing social distancing and wearing masks in public. "Everyone is fatigued and I think we all feel like enough is enough," Ferrer said. "I wish the virus said enough is enough, also." L.A. County announced 1,183 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 39,573. California has more than 82,000 cases across the state, according to NBC News counts. Share this -







Military will make swabs for COVID-19 tests at Navy shipyard in Maine The arm of the U.S. military that develops medical products to protect service members has joined with the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, to produce nasal swabs needed for coronavirus testing. The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) and the Navy shipyard have agreed to produce the swabs via 3-D printing. The shipyard has the capacity to print up to 10,000 swabs per day. The swabs are intended to be used by the Defense Department for nasopharyngeal diagnostic testing for COVID-19. The shipyard has already used 3-D printing to make face shields for protection from the coronavirus.







Trump says he's not sure whether he'll wear face mask on factory tour despite company policy WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is not sure whether he will wear a face mask Thursday when he visits a Ford factory in Michigan, appearing to go against Ford's safety protocols. "I don't know, I haven't even thought of it," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House when asked by reporters if he planned to wear a mask. "It depends, I mean, you know, certain areas I would and certain areas I don't, but I will certainly look at it." Ford said that their policy "is that everyone wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19." "We have shared our policies and recommendations. The White House has its own safety and testing policies in place and will make its own determination," Ford added. Trump said he would determine whether to wear a mask depending on the place he was visiting. "Is something a hospital? Is it a ward? Is it, what is it exactly? I'm going to a plant, so we'll see. Where it's appropriate I would do it, certainly," he said. Trump has been criticized for not wearing a face mask to factory tours in Arizona and Pennsylvania. In private, Trump has worried that wearing a mask would send the wrong message and make him look ridiculous.







Belmont Stakes will be held, with no one in grandstands, on June 20 Justify with jockey Mike Smith crosses the finish line to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y., on June 9, 2018. Julie Jacobson / AP file The Belmont Stakes, traditionally the third jewel of thoroughbred horse racing's Triple Crown, will run on June 20 — in front of empty grandstands and as the leadoff of the annual series, officials said Tuesday. The Belmont had originally been set for June 6 just outside of New York City, before the coronavirus pandemic brought virtually all pro sports in North America to an abrupt halt. The New York Racing Association pushed back its most famous event, but by only two weeks, in stark contrast to the Triple Crown's other two races, the Kentucky Derby in Louisville and Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. Read the full story here.







NYU still plans to have in-person courses in the fall New York University announced Tuesday that it still plans to hold in-person classes for the fall semester, even as some universities are opting for virtual-only courses to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus cases. Those plans could change depending on guidelines issued by local and federal authorities, according to a message from NYU Provost Katherine Fleming. "We'll be living with safety measures and will have to be highly flexible so we can respond to a changing landscape," Fleming's email said. "I can promise you, however, that our goal is to enable you to stay on track academically in a way that works best for you in the current context and that maximizes flexibility." The California State University System, which runs 23 campuses, took the opposite approach last week and announced it would hold most of its courses online in the fall. CSU is among one of the largest four-year-public university systems in the country, educating about 480,000 students a year. Many universities have yet to announce a formal decision on a fall semester as health officials warn there could be new spikes in cases as states reopen.







COVID-19 spread silently through a rural Arkansas church in March, CDC says Two people infected with COVID-19 spread the virus to more than 30 people during church gatherings in Arkansas in early March, before the first case was ever diagnosed in that state, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday. The cases illustrate how rapidly the virus can spread to others involved in faith-based organizations, and may have implications for places of worship as churches nationwide figure out how to reopen safely. Read more.






