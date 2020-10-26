Masks required at Monday's White House event

Masks will be required at Monday's White House event in honor of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's anticipated Supreme Court confirmation, a senior White House official said.

"Tonight’s seated audience will be socially distanced," the official told NBC News. "Face coverings are required for all those attending. Those in close proximity to the President will be tested beforehand.”

Face-coverings have not been a requirement at similar White House gatherings before and were notably not seen at the late September event honoring Barrett's nomination. Trump and more than a dozen people close to him, including the first lady and his youngest son, tested positive for Covid-19 in the days after that event.