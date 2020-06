Massive demonstrations spur concern about a new wave of coronavirus

India's coronavirus infections overtake France amid criticism of lockdown NEW DELHI — India's cases of coronavirus crossed 190,000, the health ministry said on Monday, overtaking France to become seventh highest in the world, as the government eases back on most curbs after a two-month-long lockdown that left millions without work. With a record 8,392 new cases over the previous day, India is now behind the United States, Brazil, Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally. Criticism has grown in recent days that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sudden lockdown of 1.3 billion Indians in March has failed to halt the spread of the disease while destroying the livelihoods of millions of people who depend on daily wages. Share this -







Socially distanced cinema in Thailand People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater during its reopening after the Thai government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Bangkok, Thailand, Mondauy. Jorge Silva / Reuters Share this -







Restrictions ease in South Africa but schools remain closed South Africa began to lift some coronavirus lockdown restrictions Monday as people were allowed to leave home for work, worship or shopping. A temporary ban on alcohol consumption — introduced to try and take the pressure off the emergency services — was also lifted resulting in queues outside liquor stores. However schools, which were also due to open Monday, remain closed following a reversal from the Education Ministry. Trade unions had voiced concerns over staff safety. Pupils will now return in two weeks with teachers reporting to school this week for training and to receive protective gear. South Africa has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus on the African continent with over 32,000 to date. There are over 144,000 cases across Africa with approximately 4,000 deaths to date, according to the World Health Organization. Share this -







American Seafoods confirms 86 crew on fishing trawler contracted COVID-19 American Seafoods has confirmed that at least 86 crew members on board a fishing boat have tested positive for COVID-19, while docked in Bellingham, Washington State. All crew members on board the American Dynasty, which has capacity for 142 crew, were tested after the company said a single crew member tested positive last week. Test results are still pending for nine people and the entire crew is now in quarantine. The company stressed in a statement that all crew were tested before the boat set sail and "100% of those who sailed had tested negative." Share this -







China says U.S. 'addicted to quitting' over plan to withdraw from WHO China said on Monday the United States was "addicted to quitting" following a U.S. decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the international community disagreed with what he described as the selfish behavior of the United States. "The U.S. has become addicted to quitting groups and scrapping treaties," said Zhao. Share this -







Russia passes 400,000 cases as virus spreads outside of Moscow Russia has recorded over 400,000 coronavirus infections — with only Brazil and the U.S. recording more — as the epidemic grows in regions outside of Moscow. Even as the country begins to reopen some services in a partial easing of lockdown measures, it is reporting more than 9,000 daily cases, with over two thirds of those now being recorded outside of Moscow. At the start of last month, the majority of new cases in Russia were recorded in its capital. Moscow began relaxing lockdown restrictions Monday as the country approached 5,000 fatalities from COVID-19. Share this -







Queen Elizabeth II pictured riding a pony in first outdoor appearance since March Queen Elizabeth II rides Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park over the weekend. Steve Parsons / Getty Images Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been pictured outside for the first time since the country's coronavirus lockdown came into effect in March. The Queen, 94, was pictured riding a horse near her current base at Windsor Castle in southern England. The pictures — tweeted by the Royal Family's twitter account — show the Queen riding a 14-year-old fell pony called Fern. Britain further relaxed lockdown restrictions Monday with some schools and shops reopening and groups of up to six people allowed to meet outdoors as long as they maintain social distancing rules. Share this -







Protests could accelerate spread of coronavirus, experts say Within the last few days, careful social distancing has been overturned by demonstrations against social injustice — as thousands of Americans congregate in cities across the country protesting the death of George Floyd. The large gatherings, infectious disease experts said, could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen. "It makes me cringe on a number of levels," said Dr. Katie Passaretti, medical director for infection prevention at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. "It's a setup for further spread of COVID," Passaretti added. "It's heartbreaking." Read the full story here. Share this -