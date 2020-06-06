California police detain man exercising outside his own home A man in Northern California says he was briefly detained by police while exercising outside his own home. “I said, ‘Hey, my car is parked three cars up, that is where I live,’” Mali Watkins, 44, who is black, told NBC Bay Area. “I literally asked him, I said, ‘Officer what was I doing?’ He said, ‘You were dancing.’” Alameda City Manager Eric Levitt said there will be an independent investigation of the May 23 incident. Police released body camera footage of the encounter on Friday. Share this -







Atlanta dental hygienist says police slammed her to ground at protest An Atlanta dental hygienist is recovering from broken bones after police allegedly slammed her to the ground as she was attempting to leave a protest, NBC affiliate 11 Alive reported. "The police then comes in and slams me, yanks me out of the car, and slams me down," Amber Jackson told local reporters. "My shoulder is broken. My clavicle is fractured." A police officer was placed on administrative leave as a result of the incident, which was captured on cell phone video and widely shared on social media. Atlanta police said Jackson refused to get out of her car when she was instructed to do so. Her lawyer said Jackson is the victim. "Our young people who are courageously and correctly demanding an end to police brutality are being brutalized in the street, where it is their right to protest. We need a change in police culture," attorney Mawuli Davis said in a statement. Share this -







Photo: Peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C. Demonstrators raise their fists in a celebratory dance party of civil rights and black culture as they gather at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, on Saturday. Jim Bourg / Reuters Share this -







Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor resigns after publishing controversial headline Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor Stan Wischnowski announced his resignation Saturday, just days after some 40 journalists called out "sick and tired" from work following a controversial headline published in the newspaper. On Tuesday, the Inquirer ran a story titled "Buildings Matter, Too," which looked at the destruction of businesses across the city as some protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent. i had to see it for myself. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/1zL5w87889 — Gene Park (@GenePark) June 3, 2020 The headline drew immediate backlash from dozens of reporters and countless readers, who called its tone deaf at best and insulting at worst. The Inquirer issued an apology, saying the headline was "offensive, inappropriate and we should not have printed it." "We deeply regret that we did," the statement read in part. "We also know that an apology on its own is not sufficient." Wischnowski worked at the Inquirer for 20 years, according to the newspaper. Share this -







California man dies after being hit by car during George Floyd protest A California man died Saturday after being hit by a car while he was marching in solidarity with George Floyd protesters earlier in the week. The man was identified as Robert Forbes from Bakersfield, NBC affiliate KGET reported. He was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night around 10:23 p.m. Police said an initial investigation indicated Forbes was hit on accident. Police also said the driver pulled over after the incident and waited for help to arrive. Forbes' nephew told KGET he believes the driver intentionally hit his uncle. A formal investigation is underway, according to police. Share this -







Portland, Oregon, mayor bans tear gas Today, I directed Portland Police Chief Jami Resch that gas should not be used unless there is a serious and immediate threat to life safety, and there is no other viable alternative for dispersal. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 6, 2020 Share this -







I’ve ordered the curfew time to be changed to 9 p.m., beginning Saturday, June 6, 2020, until further notice. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 6, 2020 Share this -





