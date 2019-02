Matt Miller, the former spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said that in his view, on Cohen is doing well under fire.

"I think one of the biggest takeaways from today, apart from all these factual revelations, is Michael Cohen's demeanor and the way he has held up under questions from Republican members of Congress," Miller told MSNBC earlier Wednesday.

Miller noted that Republicans "have been pushing on him hard."

"Their attack on him is that he's a liar," Miller said of Cohen, "never being able to reconcile the fact that the reason he was lying was because he was covering up for Donald Trump, the president they are now trying to protect."