Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty

SAVING OUR OCEAN LIFE: Although coral reefs are beautiful, they do much more — they feed and shelter one quarter of our marine life. But we're losing them due to changing climate patterns. Marine scientist Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty has created, off the coast of Florida, the world’s deepest coral nursery. His team is studying ways to grow coral, in order to replace the precious reefs in our shallow waters. Oct. 4

Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty
Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty

Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty

Marine scientist Mauricio Rodriguez-Lanetty has created the world’s deepest coral nursery to study ways to grow the precious reefs in our shallow waters.

Desireé Hernández

THE CRUSADER: Desireé Hernández is not afraid to take on the U.S. government when she believes a child has the legal right to remain in this country. As Director of Legal Services for the Safe Passage Project, Hernández manages a team providing free legal representation to over 650 immigrant children facing deportation.  “There are tears and terrible stories — but there is a chance for them to have a better life." Sept. 18 

Desireé Hernández

As Director of Legal Service for the Safe Passage Project, attorney Desireé Hernández helps secure legal representation for unaccompanied immigrant children.

Gloria Calderon-Kellett

THE HOLLYWOOD HOTSHOT: Fans fondly remember the iconic 70s sitcom "One Day at a Time." Now, thanks to Gloria Calderon-Kellett, a new generation is enjoying an updated bicultural reboot of the show on Netflix. The executive producer and co-creator mined her own Cuban American heritage to give the hit show its distinctive Latino flavor. Oct. 12

Gloria Calderon-Kellett

Netflix's "One Day at a Time" reboot is a hit thanks to Cuban-American co-creator Gloria Calderon-Kellett's incisive and endearing bicultural spin.

Cesar Francia

EXPORTER OF EQUALITY: While working as an aide to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Cesar Francia was encouraged to go law school by the "Wise Latina" herself. “That changed my life — she is such an inspiration." Today, this corporate litigator volunteers tirelessly in the legal fight for marriage equality across Latin America. Oct. 11

Cesar Francia

Inspired by Justice Sonia Sotomayor to become an attorney, Cesar Francia volunteers his legal expertise to fight for marriage equality in Latin America.

Reyna Montoya

THE ARTIST ACTIVIST: Art has the power to heal — and empower. Reyna Montoya has created a space that uses art to help young people and families cope with the impact of immigration policy, including family separation and detention.  “We tell them this is your story," says the Arizona activist. "You have the power to use it however you want."  Oct. 10

Diego Lozano

Reyna Montoya

Reyna Montoya is using her love of dance and art to help young people in Arizona cope when their lives are impacted by immigration policies.

Carlos Mark Vera

THE EQUALIZER: Carlos Mark Vera is pushing to get young interns in Washington D.C paid for their work through his bipartisan campaign, "Pay Our Interns."  Too often, he believes, working class youth are shut out of positions and access because they can't afford to work for free. "Your socioeconomic status shouldn't keep you from civil service," says Vera. "That's anti-American." Oct. 9

Carlos Mark Vera

Carlos Mark Vera thinks unpaid internships exclude young working class people from getting valuable D.C. government experience, so he's worked to change this.

Lourdes Lopez

BALLERINA IN CHARGE:  You might say Lourdes Lopez has gone from prima ballerina to boss lady. As artistic director of the Miami City Ballet, she's one of the few women to hold the top position in a national ballet company, known not only for its excellence but its diversity. Born in Cuba, Lopez trained with the legendary George Balanchine. These days, her goal is to make the ballet arts exciting and accessible. Oct. 6 

Oviedo Studios

Lourdes Lopez

As artistic director of the Miami City Ballet, former prima ballerina Lourdes Lopez is one of the few women heading a national ballet company.

Lola Salazar

THE PHILANTHROPIST: Many of us dream of being able to give back to the schools and neighborhoods where we grew up.  Lola Salazar is doing it. Through the Salazar Family Foundation, she and her husband are using their success to create opportunities for a new generation. “When I go to the schools and I see the kids, I actually see myself in a lot of their faces,” says Salazar. “I would have loved to have known at that time there were people out there who cared — about us wanting to fulfill our dreams." Oct. 5

Lola Salazar

A proud graduate of the Denver public schools, philanthropist Lola Salazar and her husband are giving back to educate and empower families in their hometown.

Luis von Ahn

TECHIE FOR GLOBAL GOOD: Through his amazing innovations, "Duolingo" founder Luis von Ahn has made our daily lives safer and smarter, from preventing identity theft to promoting free language learning. Voted one of the 50 "best brains in science," this globally known Latino has never forgotten his roots. "Guatemala, von Ahn said, “defined me." Oct. 3

 

Luis von Ahn

"Duolingo" founder and proud Guatemalan Luis von Ahn has made our daily lives safer and smarter, from preventing identity theft to promoting language learning.

Annie Segarra

AN ADVOCATE FOR INCLUSION: Through her activism and social media presence, Annie Segarra is proudly representing communities that are often marginalized or overlooked — Latinx, disabled and queer.  Segarra is using her unique and influential voice to ensure all people are visible in our society. “I put my work out there to make the world safer, to make the world more understanding.” Oct. 2

Annie Segarra

Annie Segarra is fiercely redefining what it means to be disabled, queer and Latinx. Refusing to be invisible, she's using her social media channels for good.

