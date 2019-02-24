May the odds be ever in your favor

Who's up for a bet?

Alex Donohue, industry analyst at US-Bookies.com, sent in the current odds for some the big awards.

"Roma" is the favorite for best picture at 5/2, followed by "Green Book" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" at 14/1, and "The Favourite" and "Black Panther" at 16/1 and 25/1, respectively.

Rami Malek leads the best actor running at 7/2 for his turn as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody." Christian Bale, who played Dick Cheney in "Vice," is second-closest at 16/1. The rest of the pack is a ways behind: Bradley Cooper at 40/1, Viggo Mortensen at 50/1, and Willem Dafoe with the longshot 100/1.

Glenn Close's performance in "The Wife" is the favorite for best actress at 13/2, followed by Olivia Colman for "The Favourite" at 16/1, followed by Lady Gaga at 40/1, Yalitza Aparicio and Melissa McCarthy both at 66/1.

Alfonso Cuarón ("Roma") is the odds on favorite for best director, followed by Spike Lee ("BlacKkKlansman") at 25/1, Yorgos Lanthimos ("The Favorite") at 33/1, and Pawel Pawlikowski ("Cold War") and Adam McKay ("Vice") at 40/1/

Some of the biggest favorites come from the supporting actor/actress categories. Mahershala Ali is a heavy, heavy favorite for his performance in "Green Book" at 1/12, which is a 92 percent implied probability. Regina King is the strong favorite for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk," at 1/4, and implied probability of 80 percent.