Mayor Bill de Blasio proposes shifting funds away from NYPD Hours after announcing he would be lifting the curfew in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed a series of reforms to the New York Police Department in response to the protests over the death of George Floyd that have gripped the city in the past week. During his Sunday press conference, de Blasio announced four proposals: 1. Shift funding from NYPD to youth and social services 2. Reform 50-a, the law used to prevent police misconduct records from being released to the public 3. NYPD will no long be responsible for vendor enforcement 4. Bring community voices into senior level of NYPD "In New York City, it takes too long for there to be accountability for officer's who do the wrong thing," de Blasio said, NBC New York reports.







Jesse Jackson calls on Congress to pass anti-lynching law Civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson prays in front of George Floyd's coffin during a memorial service on Thursday. Lucas Jackson / Reuters Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is calling for Congress to pass an anti-lynching law and eliminate protections for police officers from lawsuits. Jackson made the plea Saturday during a news conference in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was to meet with Mayor Greg Fischer and the family of the late Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old African-American woman, an emergency room technician, was shot at least eight times in her home after a brief confrontation with police who were there to serve a warrant in mid-March.







Minneapolis mayor leaves rally after boos from crowd The mayor of Minneapolis jeered by protesters Saturday after telling them he was opposed to their demands to de-fund the city's police department after George Floyd died under the knee of one the force's former officers. A video posted to Twitter by @CTUL_TC captured Jacob Frey leaving the crowd as he was showered with angry chants of "Go home, Jacob, go home," and "Shame, shame." Mayor Frey @Jacob_Frey says he doesnt want to defund the police. So the crowd led by @BlackVisionsMN tell him to leave. pic.twitter.com/DaJHJXPwRm — CTUL (@CTUL_TC) June 6, 2020 The mayor had told the crowd that he did not support the "full abolition" of the police department, but instead favored police reforms.







NYC curfew lifted, effective immediately, Mayor de Blasio says New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city.



Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 7, 2020







Protests expected to continue around the globe on Sunday Massive protests against police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd are expected to continue around the world on Sunday. Dozens of people gathered in front of the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong on Sunday and stood in pouring rain holding photos of Floyd and signs that read "Black Lives Matter." Demonstrators hold placards reading 'end police brutality' near the U.S. embassy compound in Paris, France on Saturday. Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP - Getty Images Demonstrations are expected to continue in London on Sunday — where protestors on Saturday briefly clashed with police — and across the rest of Europe in Rome, Madrid, Barcelona, and Nice. There is also a "Say their names" vigil scheduled in Seoul, South Korea and other peaceful demonstrations in Brazil and Thailand. Some governments have expressed concern about the gathering of large groups in the midst of the pandemic. In Paris, police officially banned protests on Saturday citing fears of the respiratory illness, and U.K. officials urged people to stay home for the same reason. Both were ignored.







Police use flash bang devices, pepper spray to disperse Seattle protesters Police used flash bang devices and pepper spray to disperse a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Saturday night, the ninth consecutive day of George Floyd protests in the city. The mayhem in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood followed a large, peaceful demonstration earlier in the day with medical workers demonstrating against racism and police brutality. It also came a day after Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best imposed a 30-day moratorium on the department's use of one kind of tear gas. NBC affiliate KING-TV reported that a small group of protesters started throwing objects at officers about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police ordered the crowd to move, then used incendiary devices.







U.K. health minister: Protests against police brutality "undoubtedly a risk" for coronavirus spread Protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis are "undoubtedly a risk" for increasing the spread of coronavirus, Britain's health minister said Sunday. "I support very strongly the argument that's being made by those who are protesting for more equality and against discrimination," Matt Hancock said in an interview with Britain's Sky News Sunday. "But the virus itself doesn't discriminate and gathering in large groups is temporarily against the rules, precisely because it increases the risk of the spread of this virus." With the number of deaths in the U.K. now exceeding 40,000, London remains under partial lockdown, but mass gatherings are still banned and many businesses are still shuttered. "I would urge people to make their argument, and I will support you in making that argument," Hancock said. "But please don't spread this virus, which has already done so much damage and which we are starting to get under control."







14 London police officers injured after Saturday clashes with protesters A mounted police officer lays on the road after being unseated from their horse during a demonstration near the entrance to Downing Street in central London on Saturday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images Fourteen officers with London's Metropolitan Police were injured after a solidarity protest against the death of George Floyd in the British capital took a violent turn Saturday evening. The Metropolitan Police said a small group of protesters began throwing missiles and flares at officers after the majority of demonstrators left the area near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence, resulting in a mounted police officer falling from her horse. She is currently receiving hospital treatment, but her injuries are not life-threatening, the force said. The police force commissioner, Cressida Dick, called the number of officers injured "shocking and completely unacceptable" Sunday. To the thousands of Londoners who protested peacefully today: I stand with you - and I share your anger and your pain.



To the tiny minority who were violent - you endangered a safe and peaceful protest and let down this important cause.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/KObgaC5F2N — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 6, 2020







In Klamath Falls, Oregon, victory declared over antifa, which never showed up Demonstrators participate in a anti-antifa protest in Klamath Falls, Oregon on May 31. Aurora Simpson / PhotoArt by Aurora About 200 protesters came to Sugarman's Corner, the local hotspot in downtown Klamath Falls, Oregon, last Sunday night to protest the killing of George Floyd. Like in many of the protests that have recently sprung up in cities across the United States, the group was made up of white, black and Latino people, members of the Native American Klamath Tribes, and the LGBTQ community; a diverse coalition in a county of 68,000 where 9 out of every ten residents are white, according to Census estimates. They held signs, many of which have become common during recent protests: "Black Lives Matter" and "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." Though it was a small gathering, they had company. Just across the street, hundreds of their mostly white neighbors were there for decidedly different reasons. They leaned in front of local businesses The Daily Bagel and Rick's Smoke Shop wearing military fatigues and bulletproof vests, with blue bands tied around their arms. Most everyone seemed to be carrying something: flags, baseball bats, hammers and axes. But mostly, they carried guns. Read the full story here.






