Survey: 1 in 4 unable to cover full housing bill Nearly one in four Americans responsible for rent or mortgage payments was unable to cover the full April bill for housing, a new analysis says. It cites a new, frozen "quarantine economy." Listings site Apartment List surveyed 4,129 renters and homeowners; the margin of error was +/-2 percent. It said 13 percent of renters paid a portion of April rent; 12 percent paid none of it. Eleven percent of homeowners with mortgages made partial payments; 12 percent made none. The analysis compared that to a 3.9 percent rate for underpayment of rent in 2017 and said, "typical delinquency rates among mortgaged homeowners are even lower." "In April 2020, we saw this delinquency rate skyrocket 550 percent, as over one-quarter of renters failed to pay their entire rent on time," the analysis said. The news came after President Donald Trump vowed to suspend evictions and foreclosures for 60 days as part of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package he signed March 27.







Pharma Bro' says he should be freed from prison to help research coronavirus Convicted former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli, known as "Pharma Bro," wants to get out of prison so he can help research a treatment for the coronavirus, his lawyer said Tuesday. Defense attorney Ben Brafman said that he will file court papers asking federal authorities to release Shkreli for three months so he can do laboratory work "under strict supervision." His client — best known before his arrest for drug price-gouging and his snarky online persona — is housed at a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. "I have always said that if focused and left in a lab, Martin could help cure cancer," Brafman said in a statement. "Maybe he can help the scientific community better understand this terrible virus." Read the full story here.







Paterson, N.J., mayor tests positive The mayor of Paterson, New Jersey, Andre Sayegh, says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor of the city of around 146,000 west of New York City said Tuesday that he is not suffering a fever or cough, and discovered he was positive after he was one of "hundreds" of first responders and city employees tested over the weekend. "I encourage all Patersonians to take this disease seriously and stay at home when possible. Even with all my careful efforts of social distancing for the last month ... I have fallen prey to this virus," Sayegh said. He said he would continue in his role and would keep the public updated on his health. More than 44,400 people in New Jersey have tested positive for COVID-19, including 1,232 people who have died, according to the state health department. In Passaic County, where Paterson is located, there have been more than 4,000 positive cases and 62 deaths.







65,000 people leave Wuhan as lockdown is lifted BEIJING — Within hours of China lifting an 11-week lockdown on the central city of Wuhan early Wednesday, roughly 65,000 people had left the city by train and plane alone, according to local media reports. Highways, bridges and tunnels were also opened, allowing thousands of more to exit by car and bus, as long as they were able to show a mandatory smartphone application powered by a mix of data-tracking and government surveillance shows they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus. Despite the new freedom, many prevention measures remain in force in the city and those leaving Wuhan — the epicenter of the global pandemic — face numerous hurdles when arriving at their destinations elsewhere. That includes being required to undergo 14-day quarantines and submit to nucleic acid tests. China on Wednesday reported 62 new virus cases, 59 of them brought from outside the country, and two additional deaths. The country where the virus first emerged now has recorded 3,333 deaths and 81,802 total cases, with 1,190 people remaining in treatment, 189 in serious condition. Another 83 suspected cases and 1,095 people who have tested positive but show no symptoms remain under isolation and monitoring.







Country, folk legend John Prine dies at 73 Singer-songwriter John Prine died from complications related to COVID-19, his family said. He was 73. Singer-songwriter John Prine attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. Rich Fury / Getty Images file The country-folk singer was at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville being treated for coronavirus when he passed, his family said. He received lifetime achievement recognition from the Grammy Awards this year. In 2015, he was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Read the full story here.







L.A. mayor says masks now mandatory Face coverings are required for anyone in Los Angeles who leaves their home, the mayor of Los Angeles said Tuesday. "Every Angeleno will share this responsibility with employers: To keep workers and everybody else safe, which is why we are requiring customers to wear face coverings to enter those businesses," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "If you're shopping for groceries, picking up a prescription, or visiting any other essential business, and if you're not covering your face, by Friday morning, an essential business can refuse you service," he said. He said he's spoken to regional leaders and the rule could end up applying to the entire county, the largest in the nation. Read the full story here.







Photo: Vote lines in Wisconsin Patricia McKnight / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Network Milwaukee resident Jennifer Taff holds a sign as she waits in line to vote at Washington High School in Milwaukee on April 7, 2020. "I'm disgusted. I requested an absentee ballot almost three weeks ago and never got it. I have a father dying from lung disease and I have to risk my life and his just to exercise my right to vote" she said, as she'd been in line almost two hours.






