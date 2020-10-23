McCaskill and Lowry rate the debate

Debate tracker: The final 2020 presidential debate, by the numbers The first debate, to put it politely, was raucous. The vice presidential debate was placid by comparison, and the second presidential debate was canceled. This debate, which was preceded by chatter about what the effect of a mute button would be, the number of attacks each candidate threw the other's way eclipsed the number of interruptions by more than a four-to-one margin. See the rest of the numbers on the debate topics, time spent on each one, the attacks and the interruptions. Share this -







4 takeaways from the last presidential debate of 2020 It was probably as normal as things could get this election cycle. After the last faceoff turned into a name-calling shouting match, Thursday night's presidential debate, moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker, resembled a much more traditional matchup and provided one the clearest contrasts yet between President Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, on everything from race to the environment. Here are four key takeaways.







Slovenian PM endorses Trump Joe Biden "would be one of the weakest presidents in history," Slovenia's prime minister tweeted Friday, as he endorsed President Donald Trump to win a second term in the White House. Janez Janša is an anti-immigration hardliner who has been compared to Trump. Trump's wife, Melania, was born in what is now Slovenia. "We respect [the] difficult, tragic personal life of @JoeBiden and some of his political achievements years ago," Janša wrote in a tweet. We respect difficult, tragic personal life of @JoeBiden and some of his political achievements years ago. But today, if elected, he would be one of the weakest presidents in history. When a free world desperately needs STRONG #US as never before. Go, win, @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸🇸🇮 — Janez Janša (@JJansaSDS) October 23, 2020 But he said that if elected today, Biden "would be one of the weakest presidents in history," when "a free world desperately needs STRONG #US as never before." He then called on Trump to "Go, win."







More than 300 military families sign letter in support of Joe Biden More than 300 military families released a letter Friday morning supporting former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign. The letter includes several prominent members of the military community. "When the White House threatens to use the military to 'dominate' the streets, he pits our service members against their peaceful fellow citizens and the First Amendment," the letter states. "When our foreign policy abandons allies we have fought side-by-side with for years – as happened with the Kurds in Syria – Donald Trump makes a mockery of the loyalty that we prize." Trump has touted his support among members of the military, a voting bloc that helped him win swing states like North Carolina in 2016.







Trump says he plans to vote in person in Florida on Saturday Trump told reporters following the debate Thursday night that he plans to cast his 2020 vote in person on Saturday. "I'll be in Florida. We're doing rallies. And then I'm going to vote in person Saturday," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as they headed back to Washington. Trump has been critical of voting by mail, falsely claiming that it leads to massive fraud. He did, however, vote by mail during Florida's primary this year.







Nikki Haley to campaign for Trump in Pennsylvania Nikki Haley, who previously served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, will host several campaign events for the president on Saturday in Pennsylvania. Trump's campaign announced early Friday that she would be a special guest and appear at events at an Indian Voices for Trump fireside chat in Norristown as well as two events in Reading and West Brandywine. Haley served in the administration from January 2017 through December 2018. Haley previously served as the governor of South Carolina.







Dialed down, Biden, Trump clash on Covid-19 response, issues in final debate The mics were off but the gloves mostly stayed on. The final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was a departure from the rancorous first clash in Cleveland. Instead, the two presidential hopefuls sparred on federal Covid-19, health care, immigration policy and race. With polls showing Biden holding a sizeable national lead — with Election Day just two weeks away and over 42 million ballots already cast — Trump delivered no obvious knockout blows and the Democrat appeared to clear his final major hurdle with no major stumble. Read more here.






