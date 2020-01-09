McConnell backs resolution allowing dismissal if impeachment articles are delayed McConnell said Thursday that he is signing on to resolution from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that would allow for the dismissal of the articles of impeachment if Pelosi fails to transmit them to the Senate. It is highly unlikely the resolution will pass, as it needs 67 votes— unless McConnell were to go nuclear— and neither option seems viable. Share this -







Trump would support witnesses testifying in Senate trial if Bidens were called President Donald Trump said Thursday that he wouldn't mind a deal in the Senate for witnesses to be called during his impeachment trial if it meant that his defense could also call people to testify, including Joe and Hunter Biden. "I'm going to leave it to the Senate, but I'd like to hear from the whistleblower, I'd like to hear from shifty Schiff, I'd like to hear from Hunter Biden and Joe Biden," Trump told reporters in response to a question about whether there were circumstances under which he'd support the calling of witnesses in his impeachment trial. When asked whether he'd object to his former national security adviser John Bolton testifying in a Senate trial, Trump said that it would be up to the Senate, but that it would be critical to protect executive privilege. "That's really going to be up to the Senate," he said. "I'd have to ask the lawyers because we do have to, to me, for the future, we have to protect presidential privilege. When we start allowing national security advisers to just go up and say whatever they want to say, we can't do that." Read more here.







Top House Dem walks back remark that Pelosi should send Senate the impeachment articles I am concerned that Senator McConnell won't have a fair trial and I am with the Speaker that we should do everything we can to ensure he does. Ultimately, I do want the articles sent to the Senate for the very simple reason that I want the impeachment process to go forward. — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) January 9, 2020







Trump and McConnell met at White House to discuss Senate impeachment trial President Donald Trump met privately with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at the White House on Wednesday and discussed the impending Senate impeachment trial, two sources confirmed to NBC News. McConnell walked Trump through the potential format of the trial and conveyed the current mood among Senate Republicans, one of the sources said. McConnell said earlier this week that he has enough Republican support to proceed with his plan for the trial without the support of Democrats, who are demanding he call several top administration witnesses. McConnell's plan would follow the parameters of former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial: an initial agreement to first hear the case and a later vote on whether to call witnesses.







Top House Democrat: 'Time to send' articles of impeachment to Senate House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., said Thursday that "it is time" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate. Smith's call comes as several Democratic senators this week have pushed for Pelosi to send the articles to the Senate so the trial can begin. "I understand what the speaker is trying to do, basically trying to use the leverage of that to work with Democratic and Republican senators to try to get a reasonable trial, a trial that would actually show evidence, bring out witnesses," Smith told CNN. "But at the end of the day, just like we control it in the House, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell controls it in the Senate." "I think it was perfectly advisable for the speaker to try to leverage that to get a better deal," he continued. "At this point, it doesn't look like that is going to happen. And yes, I think it is time to send the impeachment to the Senate and let Mitch McConnell be responsible for the fairness of the trial. He ultimately is." Read the full story.







Article II - Like It's 1999 On today’s episode of Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to special guest Bill McCollum, a former Florida Congressman who served as one of 13 house managers in the 1999 Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. The two discuss: McCollum's selection as a house manager and the political consequences of his appointment

The case Republican managers tried and failed to make for live witnesses to testify during the trial

Comparisons between impeachment then and now Listen to the episode here.






