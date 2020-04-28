McConnell: 'Better idea' that White House focus briefings on health care experts Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Monday suggested that the White House change its daily coronavirus press briefings so that people hear more from health experts and less from the president. "Certainly what the American people are most interested in is advice from health professionals about how to conduct their daily lives safely," McConnell said in an interview on Fox News Radio when asked whether President Donald Trump should shorten the briefings or not show up at all. He added, "And to the extent that the White House decides to recraft those briefings to reflect that goal, probably a better idea." Trump has faced fierce backlash since he suggested last week that people should possibly inject themselves with disinfectant in order to treat the coronavirus and clean the lungs. Share this -







Turkey donates medical equipment, PPE to U.S. The Turkish government donated essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment to the United States on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara confirmed. The supplies were loaded on a Turkish A-400M military aircraft and headed to Washington, D.C., to help the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the embassy said in a statement. Distribution of the equipment— including N95 masks, gowns and face shields — would be handled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. U.S. officials thanked Turkey, a NATO ally, adding it was a signal of the strong relationship between the countries.







Britain is on track to become one of Europe's worst-hit countries Britain is on track to become one of Europe's worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, according to data on Tuesday that showed deaths from COVID-19 had already topped 20,000 by April 17, including a fast-rising toll in care homes. The Office for National Statistics said the death toll involving COVID-19 in England and Wales was 52 percent higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17, according to official data that include deaths in the community. That takes the United Kingdom's total death toll as of April 17 beyond that reported by France — which also includes deaths in care homes — and Spain, according to Reuters calculations, though lower than Italy's total toll.







Pandemic 'far from over,' World Health Organization head says The head of the World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus pandemic was "far from over," expressing concern about growing outbreaks in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries, "We have a long road ahead of us and a lot of work to do," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva on Monday, adding that cases and deaths are under-reported in many countries in these regions because of low testing capacity. The virus, which originated in China late last year, has so far claimed the lives of more than 211,000 people worldwide, infecting more than three million people, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.







Spain expected to roll out wider plan to lift restrictions The Spanish government is expected to roll out a wider plan to lift coronavirus restrictions and gradually restart the country's stuttering economy on Tuesday. Having suffered one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, Spain shut down public life on March 14 to curb its spread, but recently began to ease restrictions as it reined in the infection rate. In the most significant relaxation of the lockdown yet, children under 14 were granted one hour of daily supervised outdoor activity on Sunday if they adhered to social-distancing guidelines and stayed within 0.6 miles from their homes. More than 23,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain, with nearly 210,000 confirmed cases.







Berlin Zoo welcomes visitors as Germany slowly reopens Visitors at the newly reopened zoo in Berlin, Germany take photos with the elephants on Tuesday. Axel Schmidt / Reuters







Hong Kong's civil servants will gradually return to work starting May 4 The Hong Kong government announced Tuesday that with coronavirus case numbers dropping in the city, it plans to resume public services in phases starting May 4. The semi-autonomous city has reported no new cases for three consecutive days and said the epidemiological situation had stabilized. Officials emphasized that public services, including the reopening of outdoor facilities such as tennis courts and jogging tracks in sports grounds, will be resumed while still maintaining "a high degree of vigilance" and following all necessary precautionary measures. Hong Kong has so far recorded 1037 confirmed cases and four deaths.






