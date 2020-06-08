McConnell: ‘Call me old fashioned,’ but we need police to stop criminals

University of Alabama to remove Confederate plaques from campus The University of Alabama announced Tuesday that it plans to remove three Confederate Army plaques from their current locations on the Tuscaloosa campus. The plaques commemorated three University of Alabama students who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War, as well as members of the student cadet corps involved in protecting the campus, the university said in a news release. The university said that the plaques, which are currently located in front of Gorgas Library, will be placed at a more appropriate historical setting in consultation with the university’s president Dr. Stuart Bell. In addition to the Confederate Army plaques, the Board of Trustees president has selected a group of Trustees to review and study names of buildings within the entire university system and report back with any recommended changes. This comes as nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd have led to the planned removal of confederate monuments in cities like Richmond, Virginia and a statue of prominent slave trader Edward Colston was pushed into a harbor by demonstrators in Bristol, England. Share this -







Derek Chauvin's bail set at $1.25M in first court appearance in George Floyd death Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the fatal arrest of George Floyd, was granted bail Monday at his first court appearance. Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. The former officer appeared in the Hennepin County court through video conferencing from prison, wearing an orange jumpsuit and blue mask. Judge Jeannice Reding granted the prosecution's request for a $1.25 million unconditional bail or a lower bail of $1 million with conditions. The $1 million bail conditions would require Chauvin to turn in his firearms and gun permits, have no contact with Floyd's family, and not work in a security capacity or as an officer while out on bail. Read the fully story here.







Seattle beefs up security as unrest continues Seattle is hardening the barrier where protestors have gathered each night near a police station. https://t.co/hWANQlPL48 — Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) June 8, 2020







Mayor of Houston pays his respects to George Floyd At the beginning of today's public viewing of #GeorgeFloyd, I was able to come and pay my respects.



I would like to thank @TFOPchurch Pastor @remuswright, his staff, and everyone for working to ensure Houstonians are safe and can pay their respects in a peaceful manner. pic.twitter.com/0nzYFgz5o6 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 8, 2020







Voices from the Houston funeral of George Floyd Joey Lucio Sanjavier, a 26-year-old son of Mexican immigrants, used a black marker to write, "las vidas negras importan" — black lives matter — on his mask. "I feel like, as a Latino, I have to be here," Lucio Sanjavier said, while waiting in line to view Floyd's golden casket. "If we're not here to support our black community, how are we going to stand up for our own rights?" Dolly Spencer, 72, brought flowers. "Mr. Floyd gave his life, not intentionally, but I wanted to pay my respects," said Spencer, who is black. "And maybe we'll get something out of this, that something bad will lead to something good."







The long goodbye to George Floyd reaches his hometown of Houston Childhood friends of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death touched off a national debate about systemic racism, paid their final respects to the Houston native on Monday. Floyd's casket arrived at Fountain of Praise church, where mourners braved 90-degree-plus heat to wait outside before coming in for their personal tributes. Well-wishers, wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, filed into two lines as ushers directed them to Floyd's gold-colored casket where they said their goodbyes. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner were among those paying tribute at the church on Monday. More than 200 people lined up before the doors opened, as Red Cross volunteers outside distributed water on one of Houston's hottest days of 2020. Read the full story here.







Rev. Al Sharpton posts picture with Joe Biden and family of George Floyd Pictured after meeting with the family of #GeorgejoFloyd & @joebiden. Congressman Cedric Richmond, presidential candidate Joe Biden, Attorney Ben Crump and Roger Floyd, George Floyd's uncle. pic.twitter.com/IksRq9RHIb — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 8, 2020







New fence around the White House becomes a canvas for protesters Msafiri, 5, of Baltimore, stands among signs along the fence constructed at Lafayette Park including drawings of Breonna Taylor, Emmett Till, and Trayvon Martin, as demonstrators protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House. Jacquelyn Martin / AP New fencing put up around the White House in an effort to keep protesters at bay has become a magnet for demonstrators, who've been decorating it with signs honoring George Floyd and demanding police reform. The new taller fencing started going up around the White House complex last Monday, after federal officials forcibly cleared a part of the area of peaceful protesters shortly before President Donald Trump toured the area en route to a church that had suffered fire damage during rioting over the weekend. The extra security measure was also implemented after The New York Times reported, and NBC News confirmed, that the president had been taken to a secure bunker during demonstrations on Friday.






