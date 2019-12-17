McConnell: 'I'm not an impartial juror' in a Senate impeachment trial

McConnell: 'I'm not an impartial juror' in a Senate impeachment trialDec. 17, 201901:10
Shortly after the White House released a letter eviscerating Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump said he doesn’t take any responsibility for the actions that have led to the House’s planned vote Wednesday on his impeachment, maintaining that he did nothing wrong and that Democrats' actions will leave a “mark on this country.”
Trump complained that because of congressional immunity, House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff cannot be prosecuted for Trump’s allegations that he mischaracterized his phone call with the president of Ukraine.
Trump said he would let Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decide on which witnesses to call. Republicans have signaled they would like to see a speedy trial — potentially with no witnesses — while Trump has indicated he’d prefer to see a number of witnesses called, including the whistleblower.
He warned that if he is impeached, it will mean future presidents who do “something that’s a little bit unpopular, a little bit strong” will risk facing impeachment as well.
Rudy Giuliani, after telling publications that ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was an obstacle to getting the country to announce investigations desired by his client President Donald Trump, claimed Tuesday that she "needed to be removed for many reasons."
"Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine," Giuliani said on Twitter, echoing claims he made to NBC News Tuesday. "She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion."
Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, was tweeting after two news outlets published interviews with him in which he revealed more details about his involvement in Yovanovitch's abrupt removal from her post, as well as what he says Trump knew.
"I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way," Giuliani told The New Yorker in a report published Monday afternoon, adding, "She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody."
In text messages to NBC News Tuesday morning, Giuliani repeated the assertion that the former ambassador was impeding his attempts to investigate his claims about the Bidens and Democrats.
For the full story click here