Watch live: House lawmakers set rules for impeachment vote

NBC News

30m ago / 9:06 PM UTC

McConnell: 'I'm not an impartial juror' in a Senate impeachment trial

Dec. 17, 201901:10

 

NBC News

32m ago / 9:04 PM UTC

Hastings: Republicans are going 'down the road of distraction'

Dec. 17, 201901:28

  

Shannon Pettypiece

26m ago / 9:10 PM UTC

Trump says he takes no responsibility for impeachment

Shortly after the White House released a letter eviscerating Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump said he doesn’t take any responsibility for the actions that have led to the House’s planned vote Wednesday on his impeachment, maintaining that he did nothing wrong and that Democrats' actions will leave a “mark on this country.”

Trump complained that because of congressional immunity, House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff cannot be prosecuted for Trump’s allegations that he mischaracterized his phone call with the president of Ukraine.

Trump said he would let Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decide on which witnesses to call. Republicans have signaled they would like to see a speedy trial — potentially with no witnesses — while Trump has indicated he’d prefer to see a number of witnesses called, including the whistleblower. 

He warned that if he is impeached, it will mean future presidents who do “something that’s a little bit unpopular, a little bit strong” will risk facing impeachment as well. 

NBC News

2h ago / 7:43 PM UTC

Trump slams Pelosi and impeachment in letter to House speaker

 

NBC News

4h ago / 5:57 PM UTC

Collins condemns comparison of the president of Ukraine to a 'battered wife'

Collins condemns comparison of the president of Ukraine to a 'battered wife'

Dec. 17, 201901:49

 

NBC News

4h ago / 5:54 PM UTC

McGovern is seeing red. A lot of it.

House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern holds up a list of people and organizations who have not complied in the impeachment investigation during a House Rules Committee hearing on Dec. 17, 2019.Andrew Harnik / Pool via Reuters

 

NBC News

35m ago / 9:01 PM UTC

Collins: Democrats rushed impeachment because 'the clock was running out'

Dec. 17, 201912:17

 

NBC News

4h ago / 5:14 PM UTC

Raskin: Trump's resistance of Congress is 'blatantly unconstitutional'

Raskin: Trump's resistance of Congress is 'blatantly unconstitutional'

Dec. 17, 201912:06

 

NBC News

4h ago / 5:13 PM UTC

Cole in opening statement: 'The majority has not proven its case'

Cole in opening statement: 'The majority has not proven its case'

Dec. 17, 201908:22

  

NBC News

4h ago / 5:08 PM UTC

McGovern in opening statement: Trump 'jeopardized our national security'

McGovern in opening statement: Trump 'jeopardized our national security'

Dec. 17, 201907:07

 

Kristen Welker

5h ago / 4:41 PM UTC

Giuliani: Ukraine ambassador 'needed to be removed for many reasons'

Rudy Giuliani, after telling publications that ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was an obstacle to getting the country to announce investigations desired by his client President Donald Trump, claimed Tuesday that she "needed to be removed for many reasons."

"Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine," Giuliani said on Twitter, echoing claims he made to NBC News Tuesday. "She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion."

Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, was tweeting after two news outlets published interviews with him in which he revealed more details about his involvement in Yovanovitch's abrupt removal from her post, as well as what he says Trump knew.

"I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way," Giuliani told The New Yorker in a report published Monday afternoon, adding, "She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody."

In text messages to NBC News Tuesday morning, Giuliani repeated the assertion that the former ambassador was impeding his attempts to investigate his claims about the Bidens and Democrats.

For the full story click here