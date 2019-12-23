Emma Thorne
19m ago / 2:36 PM UTC
McConnell on Pelosi withholding articles: 'I'm not anxious to have this trial'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that he doesn't mind if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., delays sending his chamber the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for a little longer and added that he wants a trial to proceed similarly to that of President Bill Clinton.
"She's apparently trying to tell us how to run the trial," McConnell told Fox News when asked about Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles from his chamber for the time being. "I'm not anxious to have this trial, so [if] she wants all of the papers, go right ahead.”
The Senate trial cannot begin until the speaker sends the two articles. After the House adopted the articles last week, Pelosi decided not to transmit them to the Senate in a bid to ensure that the proceedings would be impartial.
McConnell added that he is advocating that the Senate trial be handled the same way that Clinton's was 20 years ago.
"You listen to the opening arguments, you have a written question period, and at that point in the Clinton trial, we had a decision about which witnesses to call, and as you can imagine, that was a pretty partisan exercise," McConnell said. "But we didn't let the partisan part of it keep us from getting started. So all I'm doing is saying what was good enough for President Clinton is good enough for President Trump.

Josh Lederman
1h ago / 1:43 PM UTC
Inside Giuliani's new push to flip the script on Trump's impeachment
Even as President Donald Trump awaits a trial in the Senate, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is moving full speed ahead with new allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, the very individuals targeted by Trump in events that triggered his impeachment.
In recent weeks, Giuliani — himself under federal investigation for his Ukraine activities — has cryptically teased what he calls new “proof” buttressing charges about Biden and purported corruption during the Obama administration, attempting to flip the script by contending that Democrats — not the president — are the ones guilty of obstruction and collusion with a foreign power to influence elections.
The allegations point to four Ukrainian would-be whistleblowers he says Yovanovitch silenced through visa denials, and include two multibillion-dollar schemes he says he’s uncovered and that Yovanovitch and the Obama administration conspired to cover up.
In tweets and interviews, the former New York City mayor has been intentionally vague about both the allegations and his newfound proof, while vowing to eventually reveal it to the Department of Justice and a trio of senators.
Adam Edelman
2h ago / 1:11 PM UTC
Debbie Dingell on Trump's insulting her late husband: 'There are lines you don't cross'
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., on Sunday said President Donald Trump crossed a line when he suggested last week that her late husband, longtime Rep. John Dingell, was "looking up" from hell, but that she is not looking for an apology.
“I think there are lines you don’t cross, and I think he crossed a line there,” Dingell told “Fox News Sunday.” "I don’t want an apology, I don’t want a campaign to begin around that."
“What I do want is for people to take a deep breath and think going forward that their words have consequences, that they can hurt, and how do we bring more civility back to our political environment,” she said.


Adam Edelman
23h ago / 4:24 PM UTC
GOP senator defends Trump: Obama also made 'plenty of mistakes' on Ukraine
Republicans on Sunday continued their sustained defense of President Donald Trump's Ukraine dealings, including his July 25 call with the Ukrainian president which became the cornerstone of Democrats' impeachment case.
Asked about the phone call, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., deflected and said that Trump’s predecessor made "plenty of mistakes" in regards to Ukraine, too.
“I don’t know if this call was a mistake, but again I think there were plenty of mistakes that were made by both President Obama and President Trump in how to deal with Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Blunt told CNN's "State of the Union."
Blunt added that he felt House Democrats had failed during their weeks of hearings to make a convincing case that Trump should be impeached.
“I don’t think they made the case, I don’t think they came close to making the case,” Blunt said.

Ben Kamisar
23h ago / 3:50 PM UTC
Top Pence aide: Delaying Senate trial undercuts Democratic claims impeachment was 'urgent'
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff argued Sunday that the House Democrats’ delay in turning over impeachment articles to the Senate has undercut their own arguments about the urgency in pursuing the process in the first place.
“It's a really untenable position, we think, for Speaker Pelosi to say, ‘this president is such a clear and urgent danger to the world, to the globe, that we have to basically trample his constitutional rights, to force a quick impeachment,' and then say, 'well, we're going to hold up impeachment papers,'” Pence's aide, Marc Short, said Sunday during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“How can you possibly justify the contrast to say, ‘this is urgent,’ to then say, ‘well, we'll have to wait and see?’”
