Adam Edelman
2h ago / 12:33 PM UTC
McConnell rejects Democrats' call for new witnesses in a Senate trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ripped House Democrats' impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump as the "most unfair" in U.S. history a day ahead of the impeachment vote, rejecting the Democratic minority's call for new witnesses as part of a Senate trial.
"It is not the Senate's job to leap into the breach and search desperately for ways to get to guilty," McConnell, R-Ky., said.
Also Tuesday, he reporters he would not be an "impartial juror" if an impeachment trial is held in the GOP-led Senate. "I think we're going to get an almost entirely partisan impeachment," he added.
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had requested that the Senate, during its trial, call former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, as well as two others, to testify about Trump’s Ukraine dealings.
Read more here.
Alex Moe
4m ago / 2:16 PM UTC
House gavels in, votes on GOP motion to adjourn
The House gaveled in at 9 a.m. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, made a motion to adjourn, which the House is now voting on. Democrats will kill the motion, and then members will begin one hour of debate on the rule for consideration of the articles of impeachment.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has asked Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., to preside over the floor debate as speaker pro tempore. Pelosi will speak at the opening of general debate and will preside over both votes on the articles of impeachment.
Chuck Todd, Mark Murray and Carrie Dann
28m ago / 1:52 PM UTC
First Read: Impeachment caps a dark and dysfunctional decade in American politics
It’s only fitting that the decade is coming to an end with an impeachment vote against the president of the United States, because it’s been a dark 10 years in American politics.
And it’s gotten progressively worse, especially in the last three years.
Consider this timeline of controversy, gridlock, outrage and resentment in our politics. Add them all up, and it’s easily the darkest decade in politics since the 1960s. And think of anyone in their 20s right now — it’s all they’ve seen.
Get more of First Read here and here.
Allan Smith
57m ago / 1:23 PM UTC
Schiff condemns Trump's 'lack of morality'
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, whose panel led the investigation into Trump's Ukraine dealings at the center of Democrats' abuse of power argument, joked Wednesday that the passage of President Donald Trump's scorched-earth letter that focused on Schiff was "probably the nicest thing" Trump had "to say about me" in some time.
"This president does nothing but project onto others his lack of morality," Schiff, D-Calif., told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" of Trump's Tuesday letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Read more from Schiff's interview here.
Allan Smith
4m ago / 2:16 PM UTC
Trump on impeachment: 'Can you believe...'
President Donald Trump expressed disbelief on Twitter ahead of Wednesday's historic vote that the House is set to formally impeach him for his conduct involving Ukraine.
Read the full story here.
Adam Edelman
2h ago / 12:49 PM UTC
Impeachment rewind: What we learned from House Intelligence Committee hearings
From Wednesday Nov. 13 to Thursday Nov. 21, Americans were glued to their televisions, computers and streaming devices, as the House Intelligence Committee held a series of long public hearings as part of a broader Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Click here for a look back on all the things we learned from two jam-packed weeks of public testimony.
Allan Smith and Kristen Welker
2h ago / 12:21 PM UTC
Giuliani boasts of ousting Yovanovitch, reveals more details on what he says he told Trump
Rudy Giuliani, after telling publications that he engineered U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's ouster because she was an obstacle to investigations desired by his client President Donald Trump, claimed Tuesday that she "needed to be removed for many reasons."
"Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine," Giuliani said on Twitter. "She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion."
Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, was tweeting after two news outlets published interviews with him Monday in which he revealed more details about his involvement in Yovanovitch's abrupt removal from her post, as well as what he says Trump knew.
For the full story click here
Adam Edelman, Shannon Pettypiece and Hans Nichols
2h ago / 12:03 PM UTC
'Crusade,' 'spiteful,': Trump lambastes Pelosi over impeachment in rambling letter
President Donald Trump on Tuesday excoriated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her effort to have him impeached, calling it a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.”
In a rambling six-page letter, Trump accused Pelosi of having “cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment” and said she was “declaring open war on American Democracy” by pursuing his impeachment.
“You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme — yet your spiteful actions display unfettered contempt for America’s founding and your egregious conduct threatens to destroy that which our Founders pledged their very lives to build,” Trump wrote.
“It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!” Trump added in the blistering and brooding letter, which contained 16 exclamation points.
For the full story click here
NBC News
2h ago / 12:01 PM UTC
Alex Moe
2h ago / 12:00 PM UTC
How the House vote will unfold
INTRO
Following an introduction of the House resolution, there will be roughly six hours of debate on the articles, with time equally divided and controlled by Chairman Nadler and ranking Republican, Rep. Doug Collins, or their respective designees.
THE VOTES
There will be a separate vote for each article of impeachment. Once that is finished, and likely passed, Nadler will appoint House members to serve as "managers," or prosecutors, for the Senate trial. This can be debated for 10 minutes, also equally divided between the Judiciary Chair and ranking Republican.
MAGIC MINUTES
Speaker Pelosi, GOP Leader McCarthy and Majority Leader Hoyer are permitted to speak as long as they would like on the House floor and it does NOT count towards the 6 hours of debate. So basically the clock stops again when those three speak.