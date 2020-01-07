McConnell says he has enough Republican votes to begin Trump's trial without witnesses Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Tuesday that he has enough Republican votes to start the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without the support of Democrats, who have been demanding witness testimony. "We have the votes once the impeachment trial has begun to pass a resolution — essentially the same as, very similar to, the 100 to nothing vote in the Clinton trial," McConnell told reporters. The announcement by McConnell means that once House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calf., transmits the two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — the trial would begin in the Senate with rules in place under which the question of whether witnesses are allowed to testify would not be dealt with until later in the trial. The first phase of the trial would include "arguments from prosecution, arguments from defense" and a "period of written questions" submitted by Republican and Democratic senators, McConnell said. Read more here. Share this -







McConnell blasts House Dems for what he calls their 'mythical leverage' ploy Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., ripped House Democrats on Tuesday for what he said was their attempt to assert "mythical leverage" over how the Senate conducts President Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial. "House Democrats say they're waiting for some mythical leverage. I've had difficulty figuring out where the leverage is," McConnell said in remarks on the Senate floor. "Apparently this is their proposition: If the Senate does not agree to break with our own unanimous, bipartisan precedent from 1999 and agree to let Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi hand-design a different procedure for this Senate trial, then they might not ever dump this mess in our lap." McConnell: Democrats are waiting for 'mythical leverage' in the impeachment trial 01:37 McConnell called Pelosi's decision to withhold the two articles of impeachment against Trump in what she said is a bid to ensure fair Senate proceedings "dangerous" and "a new sort of pretrial hostage negotiation where the House gets to run the show over here in the Senate." "This is already the longest delay between the impeachment vote and the delivery of the House's impeachment message in American history — already," he said. "It's almost as though this House Democrat majority systemically took all the framers' warnings about partisan abuses of the impeachment power, took everything the founders said not to do — not to do — and thought, 'Now there's an idea. Why don't we try that?'" McConnell added that he thought it was "contemptuous of the American people to tell them for weeks that you feel this extraordinary step is so urgent and then delay it indefinitely for political purposes."







Article II: Impeachment and War On today's episode of Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to Mark Murray, NBC News senior political editor, about how Congress is balancing its constitutional responsibilities, the power to impeach and to check the President's powers of war. The two discuss: The Democrats' argument that the strike against Soleimani is a distraction from impeachment

The Republicans' argument that the president is focused on national security as Democrats try to remove him from office

The challenge facing Congress, as it attempts to move forward on impeachment while debating next steps on Iran Listen here.







Schiff won't rule out Bolton House testimony NBC News' Kasie Hunt asked House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff whether he would rule out getting Bolton to testify in front of the House rather than the Senate. "I'm not foreclosing anything we continue to do investigative work in the House," he said. "At the same time, what makes the most sense given that we are on the precipice of the trial in the Senate is to have him come and testify before the Senate. The Senate will make the decision about whether the president should be convicted or removed from office, so why get it secondhand?" He added, "it makes the most sense for him to come before the Senate and these other witnesses as well so that is what we are pushing for but I am foreclosing nothing in terms of the House."







Romney says he wants to hear from John Bolton Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters that he wants to hear what John Bolton knows in a forthcoming Senate impeachment trial. "Sure, I'd love to hear what he has to say," Romney said in response to a question about if John Bolton should testify in the Senate. "He has first-hand information and assuming that articles of impeachment do reach the Senate," he added, "I'd like to hear what he knows." ‪Romney also said he doesn't want to comment on the process or how Bolton's testimony comes about. "The leaders are trying to negotiate that process right now," he said. "But ultimately I'd expect I'd want to hear from John Bolton."







White House on impeachment: where things stand Trump has found himself at a standstill on the impeachment front with Pelosi's decision to hold up articles of impeachment, leaving him waiting on her next move before he can make his. The White House is holding off on making any strategic moves until the Senate receives the articles of impeachment and starts to determine what the rules of a trail will be, said a White House official. Key factors, like whether witnesses will be called or who will be making the case in the Senate for Democrats, will affect parts of the White House's strategy. The uncertainty of what the White House's defense will need to look like came into focus on Monday when Bolton said on Monday that he would be willing to testify if subpoenaed by the Senate. One key decision Trump has yet to make is who will lead his defense team in a Senate trial. It has been expected that White House counsel Pat Cipollone will have a role, but a final decision on who will be mounting the defense won't be made until the articles of impeachment are sent over, the official said. Behind the scenes, White House staffers are continuing to talk with their Senate allies about the process and refine their case, the officials said. In the meantime, Trump took to Twitter and the Rush Limbaugh show on Monday to try to continue mounting his defense.







GOP senators introduce resolution to dismiss impeachment Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley on Monday introduced a resolution to update Senate rules to allow a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment for lack of prosecution. "If Speaker Pelosi is afraid to try her case, the articles should be dismissed for failure to prosecute and Congress should get back to doing the people's business," Hawley said. Ten other Republican senators, including Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, co-sponsored the measure.






