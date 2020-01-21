McConnell's evidence proposal explained McConnell's organizing resolution for the Senate impeachment trial has a provision that would allow a vote on whether to include evidence presented in the House investigation, as well as evidence that emerged after the articles were sent to the Senate, into the official trial record. The vote would occur after the Senate takes up the issue of calling additional witnesses or documents, which is after the arguments and question-and-answer portion of the trial (which would hypothetically discuss all this evidence). What does it mean? Team McConnell sees the issue as a vote on the legitimacy of the House impeachment investigation. If Republicans think it was a sham process, then they’d vote with the majority leader on the evidence issue. “Impeachment rules do not automatically admit evidence from the House into the Senate trial,” a senior Republican leadership aide told reporters. “This is an important fact specific to this trial because the White House was denied due process throughout the 12 weeks of partisan House proceedings. That makes this record meaningfully different from the House record in Clinton, which consisted primarily of evidence compiled by court-appointed prosecutors in the federal grand jury process.” House managers will be able to discuss the information during their arguments and senators will still have access to all the House evidence during the trial, a senior Republican leadership aide said. Those documents will be printed and placed on senators' desks. But if McConnell wins this vote, then the evidence will not be included in the official Senate impeachment record. In the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, the House record was admitted as evidence as a part of the organizing resolution. “A trial with no evidence — no existing record, no witnesses, no documents — isn’t a trial at all,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted after the resolution was released, “It’s a cover up.” Under this resolution, Senator McConnell is saying he doesn’t want to hear any of the existing evidence, and he doesn’t want to hear any new evidence.



Schumer slams McConnell's proposal, outlines proposed amendments Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday again slammed the impeachment trial rules, calling them "completely partisan" and accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., of letting the White House basically write them. "The McConnell rules seem to be designed by President Trump for President Trump," Schumer said at a press conference alongside other Senate Democrats. "It appears that Leader McConnell decided to go along with the president's desire to cover up his wrongdoing, hook, line and sinker. It almost seems the resolution was written in the White House, not the Senate." Schumer to offer amendments to fix 'many flaws' in McConnell impeachment proposal 01:59 Schumer vowed to offer amendments to the proposal that would allow for subpoenas to be issued for White House documents "related to the charges against the president" and for the calling of witnesses. Schumer also slammed McConnell's resolution as "a national disgrace" that "will go down in history as one the very dark days of the Senate."







Schiff rips McConnell's impeachment rules proposal as "process for a rigged trial" House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead House impeachment manager, blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's, R-Ky., impeachment trial rules proposal on Tuesday as "a process for a rigged trial." "This is not a process for a fair trial. This is the process for a rigged trial," Schiff said in a brief press conference alongside the six other House managers for the trial. "This is the process if you do not want the American people to see the evidence. This is the process you use if you want to, hand in hand, working in concert with the president, allow the president to continue to obstruct the Congress and deny the truth to the American people." Schiff slams impeachment rules: 'This is the process for a rigged trial' 03:13 McConnell's proposal allots each side a total of 24 hours to present arguments, although that time is confined to two working days. Additionally, it suggests that none of the House evidence will be automatically admitted into the trial. Instead, the Senate will vote later on whether to admit the documents. Arguments will begin Wednesday afternoon, according to those rules, which are expected to be adopted Tuesday. The proposed 12-hour sessions to present each side's case could lead arguments to extend well into the night and possibly the early morning hours. Schiff took particular aim at that aspect of the rules, accusing McConnell and Republicans of "compressing the time of the trial" so that "the proceedings could conceivably go well into the night when apparently Sen. McConnell hopes the American people will not be watching."







House managers call White House counsel a fact witness, warn of 'disqualification' from defense team The House managers in the impeachment trial have told President Donald Trump's lead lawyer, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, that they believe he is a fact witness to the charges and are demanding he disclose all related information so that the Senate and Chief Justice John Roberts "can be apprised of any potential ethical issues, conflicts, or biases." The managers sent a letter to Cipollone on Tuesday saying that the risks associated with his being an advocate for Trump and an alleged witness "are so serious that they can require a lawyer's disqualification." Read the letter. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff walks to a press conference with other impeachment managers at the Capitol on Jan. 21, 2020. J. Scott Applewhite / AP







Trump calls impeachment trial a long-running 'hoax' at Davos Summit President Donald Trump called the impeachment trial set to start in Washington later on Tuesday a long-running "hoax" after landing in Davos. "It's been going on for years," the president said at Swiss mountain summit of the world's elite hours before senators in Washington kick-off proceedings. "Look forward to being here, meeting with biggest companies in the world, for the benefit of the United States," he added in a speech to some of the world's richest and most influential people. Trump calls impeachment trial a 00:39 Trump is using the moment on the world stage to divert attention from the drama playing out back home and give the appearance of a president hard at work. It's a strategy used by former President Bill Clinton, who scheduled events across the country during his impeachment though didn't travel abroad. Read the full story.






