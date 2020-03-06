McDonald’s cancels its biennial employee convention McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski announced Friday that the company’s major 2020 employee convention has been canceled. The "Worldwide Convention," which was set to take place in Orlando from April 20 through April 23, is the company's biggest yearly event. MCDONALDS CEO: “I’ve made the difficult but, I think, right decision to cancel our in-person, worldwide convention ...”$MCD #covid19 https://t.co/4Y0SLAt7Lr — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 6, 2020 The biennial conference was supposed to be a place where McDonald's employees from more than 100 countries could gather. It will now be held virtually. In the video announcement, Kempczinski said that the next in-person "Worldwide Convention" will be held in Orlando in 2022. Share this -







White House changes guest rules, considers additional coronavirus precautions The White House is changing its rules for on-campus guests and considering additional precautions, including pausing White House tours and temperature checks for visitors to the White House, according to a senior White House official. All guests will have to disclose the countries they have visited in the last 30 days. That information will then be reviewed by the White House access team, which is overseen by the Secret Service, to cross-reference with any country listed with a coronavirus outbreak. Tony Ornato, White House deputy chief of staff for operations, is currently monitoring the ongoing situation and assessing the visitors policy as it relates to any changes that might be needed, the official said. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House "will continue to reassess circumstances and adopt new processes and safe practices in line with evolving HHS, CDC & OPM guidance to include: educating staff on hygiene best practices, existing sick day & telework policies, increased cleaning routines for high-traffic areas, and asking staff to be alert to the CDC & DoS’ current set of international health & travel advisories when scheduling meetings or travel, and inviting people onto the complex." Share this -







The scene in Naples A worker disinfects the church of San Domenico Maggiore in Naples, Italy, on Friday. Salvatore Laporta / LightRocket via Getty Images Share this -







Colombia and Costa Rica report coronavirus cases Costa Rica's government on Friday said it confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a 49-year-old woman from the United States who is in the Central American nation with her husband. The instance marks the first confirmed infection of the fast-spreading coronavirus in Central America. Colombia also confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, joining other South American countries already reporting cases of the fast-spreading disease. Share this -







Los Angeles County reports two more cases

Two new cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. There are no known public exposure locations. View for more https://t.co/goU65FuBxa#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/DSczkmcysT — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 6, 2020 Share this -







U.S. stocks close turbulent week on a down note One of the wildest weeks in the history of the U.S. stock market ended on Friday with major indexes down sharply as concern about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak persists. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 256 points on Friday, or about 1 percent. The Dow remains about 3,600 points below its peak in mid-February. The broader S&P 500 index declined 1.7 percent on Friday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.9 percent. It was another week of volatile trading on Wall Street. All 4 major indexes closed down today, though none closing as low as they had earlier in the week. The Dow slid more than 450 points at session lows, but saw some gains to close down just 254 points. https://t.co/xk0ijnQDsL pic.twitter.com/OrmHTnR9hs — CNBC (@CNBC) March 6, 2020 Share this -







Red Cross simulates transport of coronavirus patients Red Cross personnel prepare for the transport of a coronavirus patient during a simulation, in Rome, on Friday. Italy's virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks. Andrew Medichini / AP Share this -







Trump administration grants tariff relief for masks and other medical items Masks and medical supply makers received relief from import tariffs on virus-related items imported from China, according to government data reviewed by NBC News. The Office of the United States Trade Representative, the agency overseeing the administration’s tariff exclusion process, approved exemptions for several companies that manufacture medical supplies including masks, surgical drapes, cleansing wipes and stethoscope covers. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news. The Trump administration has come under scrutiny for its opaque exclusion process, with some requests being denied with no explanation. Share this -





