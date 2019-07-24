Meanwhile, in the East Wing
Was Mueller off his game?
MSNBC national security analyst Jeremy Bash sharply criticized Mueller after the first half of his testimony to Congress. He thought the usually straight-forward, methodical former FBI director was too slow in his responses and seemed off his game. He said the attacks on his work by Republicans were “ridiculous,” but Mueller did not do a convincing job detailing what he found.
“Far from breathing life into the report he kind of sucked the life out of the report,” Bash said. “I thought he was boring. I thought, in some cases, he was sort of evasive, he didn't want to explain or expand on his rationale, he seemed lost at times.” He added, “I thought it was a very ineffective defense of his own work.”
It’s unclear whether Mueller's performance will be similar when he testifies before House Intel later today.
Will impeachment be Democrats' next move?
Mueller wouldn't go near it, but Democrats are clear: Impeachment is in play.
Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, ended her questioning by saying, "This hearing has been very helpful to this committee as it exercises its constitutional duty to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment against the president."
She later added, "It now falls on us to hold President Trump accountable."
Rep. Cohen offers applause for Mueller
As Mueller exited to Judiciary Committee private space, Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., (of KFC fame) offered a round of applause. Members had been instructed to remain seated to let him leave.
Mueller declines to answer questions 123 times
Over the course of the last few hours, Mueller has deflected or declined to answer questions 123 times. Keep track on his refusals to comment here.
And now for a brief intermission...
The House Judiciary Committee's hearing is over.
There will now be a short break before the House Intelligence Committee gets its turn to question Mueller.
Fact check: Trump says there was 'NO OBSTRUCTION' of Mueller's investigation
Trump claimed on Wednesday that an unimpeded investigation could not have been obstructed, pointing to a Fox News contributor's analysis. It's unclear exactly what point in Mueller's testimony the contributor is referring to here, but Mueller did indeed say Wednesday that his investigation was not "stopped or hindered."
But Mueller being allowed to finish his investigation isn't the same thing as reaching a conclusion of "NO OBSTRUCTION."
The former special counsel declined to come to a conclusion on whether or not the president obstructed justice — citing DOJ policy not to indict a sitting president. His report does detail the president's attempts to muddy the investigation, including efforts to tamper with witnesses and fire the special counsel. Attorney General William Barr, after receiving Mueller's report, cleared Trump of obstruction of justice.
On Wednesday, pointing to the criminal statute, Mueller told Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., that an unsuccessful attempt to obstruct justice would still be a crime.
Mueller steering clear of impeachment
Lawmakers have repeatedly asked Mueller this morning whether impeachment is one of the remedies he believes an option for the president’s conduct. But Mueller isn’t offering any window into his thinking on the topic, telling one lawmaker, “I’m not going to comment on that.”
Mueller asked about Trump Jr.
More than three hours into the hearing, Democrats finally get their question about Donald Trump Jr.
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., asked whether the president's eldest son or his lawyers ever communicated any intent to invoke the 5th amendment.
"I'm not going to answer that," Mueller said.
Former Obama adviser David Axelrod reacts to Mueller hearing
Fact check: GOP rep says Trump 'cooperated fully' with Mueller's investigation
This claim, made by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., is false.
"President Trump cooperated fully with the investigation, he knew he had done nothing wrong," Johnson said, wrapping up questioning for GOP members on the Judiciary Committee.
The president refused to sit for an interview with the special counsel’s office, agreeing only to answer written questions about Russian interference and possible coordination with his presidential campaign. He refused to answer questions about obstruction of justice, notably, and took a number of actions intended to disrupt, control and limit the investigation, according to Mueller’s report.
“The president’s efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the president declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests,” the report adds.