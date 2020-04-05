Medical supplies from China arrive at JFK Airport Ventilators! Governor Cuomo called, and they listened. Medical supplies including 1000 ventilators, and skids of boxed face masks were delivered by China Cargo and Asiana Saturday April 4th. Ground ops crew from WFS handled the arriving freight from the 747 at JFK Airport, pic.twitter.com/oMIkYERJNU — AirportVoice (@AirportVoice) April 4, 2020 Share this -







Photo: Spanish nuns make face masks Augustinian nuns make face masks at the San Leandro convent in Seville, Spain, on Saturday. Marcelo del Pozo / Getty Images Share this -







Pelosi hopes to vote on next recovery package this month In a letter to her colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined plans for the next coronavirus recovery package, calling it CARES 2. “It is my hope that we will craft this legislation and bring it to the Floor later this month,” she said in the letter Saturday night. CARES 2 would be a follow-up to the more than $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, Pelosi said, and would "extend and expand this bipartisan legislation to meet the needs of the American people." The cost of the proposed package has not been determined, but Pelosi said it was needed to aid small business owners, farmers, the unemployed, state and local governments, hospitals, and others "on the frontlines of this crisis." Share this -







San Francisco park's 150th birthday celebration goes online Eduardo Vernier wears a mask while sitting under the Francis Scott Key monument at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on March 18, amid the coronavirus outbreak. AP SAN FRANCISCO — Golden Gate Park turned 150 years old on Saturday, but the huge party planned to celebrate San Francisco's beloved treasure had to be postponed. Originally, city officials planned a yearlong celebration that included free museum admission, concerts and the participation of more than 150 cultural institutions and community groups. A giant Ferris wheel that lifts passengers 150 feet into the sky was brought in for the occasion. But the spread of the coronavirus forced them to hold off for now. Instead, they launched an online concert series featuring musical sets performed in the park over the years. They include an appearance by Boz Scaggs at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in 2016 and Metallica's headlining performance at the Outside Lands festival in 2017. “Golden Gate Park has served as a place of inspiration, hope and refuge for San Franciscans for 150 years,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We hope these virtual experiences will bring some joy and entertainment during this challenging times.” Share this -







2 passengers die aboard Coral Princess cruise ship docked in Miami Cruise ship with sick passengers, 2 dead, docks in Florida April 4, 2020 02:02 Two passengers died from COVID-19 aboard the Coral Princess cruise ship, which arrived in Miami Saturday from South America. The ship was carrying 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members. At least 12 people tested positive for coronavirus. "All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to report that two guests passed away on Coral Princess," the company said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all who are impacted by this loss. All of us at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences." Passengers who are "fit to fly" will be allowed to disembark starting Sunday, the company said. Those guests will be transferred directly from the ship to the Miami International Airport for flights home. Guests who require immediate medical attention will be prioritized, according to Princess cruises. Disembarkation of all guests could take several days. Share this -







United to cut flights to Newark, LaGuardia airports A United Airlines plane in 2018. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images, file United Airlines is scaling back flights to two New York City-area airports in an effort to reduce the number of employees who report there. "The goal is to keep our employees safe and play our part in helping to mitigate the spread of the outbreak in the Tri-State area," United said in a statement, adding that all employees at Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport will receive their full salaries and benefits despite the schedule reductions. United said it will continue to serve all of its domestic and international markets at this time. Share this -







Photo: A funeral in Spain Maria Porcel cries on the coffin of her mother, Concepcion Molero, who died at the age of 80 after contracting coronavirus in Spain on Saturday. David Ramos / Getty Images Share this -





