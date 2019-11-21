Dartunorro Clark and Dareh Gregorian
22m ago / 3:54 PM UTC
Meet the two seasoned staff prosecutors now in impeachment spotlight
The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals is not only putting the partisanship on the House Intelligence Committee on full display, it's also catapulting the lead lawyers for both parties into the national spotlight.
Daniel Goldman is the Democrats' lead counsel and Steve Castor represents the Republicans. Both lawyers have extensive experience in Washington and in the courtroom and led the questioning of the closed-door depositions of witnesses in the inquiry. Both will have 45 minutes to grill witnesses on behalf of their respective sides as the inquiry moves forward.
Leigh Ann Caldwell
19m ago / 3:58 PM UTC
Key GOP members leave hearing
Several Republicans have left the committee room, including Nunes, Jordan, Hurd and Ratcliffe.
Adam Edelman
17m ago / 3:59 PM UTC
Holmes acts out Sondland's call with Trump
Under questioning from Goldman, Holmes explained that he was able to overhear the July 26 conversation between Trump and Sondland because Trump was speaking on the phone extremely loudly.
Trump was speaking so loudly, in fact, that Holmes said Sondland “winced” in discomfort and had to hold the phone away from his ear.
Using his hand, he acted out the scenario for members of the committee.
“He held the cellphone away from his ear like this,” Holmes said.
Adam Edelman
45m ago / 3:31 PM UTC
Hill: Russia’s interest 'is to delegitimize the president'
After an opening statement that largely focused on how Russia has “perpetrated and propagated” the “fictional narrative” that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, Hill is prompted by Schiff to expand on Russia’s prerogatives.
Russia’s interest “is to delegitimize the president,” Hill explained. Their goal was to put whoever became president in 2016 — Trump or Clinton — “under a cloud.” She says that the misinformation Moscow has put forth about Ukraine and the 2016 election advances that goal.